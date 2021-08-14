Reggae Girl Tiernny Wiltshire set to boost Finnish club

BY the time Tiernny Wiltshire gets an opportunity at Finland's top flight club, Kuopio Palloseura (KuPS), it will be the tail-end of the season, but the Reggae Girl is hoping to assist in applying the finishing touches to a thriving campaign.

Wiltshire, who enjoyed a successful start to her professional career with Emek Hefer in the Israeli Women's Premier League, welcomed the opportunity to parade her skills for the Finnish club in the Subway Kansallinen Liiga.

Though the short-term contract for the duration of the 2021 season came fortuitously, the American-born player is aiming to make the most of it as she views the move as part of her development for what she hopes will be a long and glorious career.

“My time in Israel was good and that contract ended well because we were second overall and was able to compete in the cup. However, I was looking for a higher level of competition and professionalism and this opportunity kind of just fell in my lap this summer,” Wiltshire shared.

“They need an outside back because one of their players had a season-ending injury, so I was able to come out here. The season ends at the beginning of October so I am just here to see what I can offer to the team and also see what I can gain in terms of experience for the remainder of the season,” she told the Jamaica Observer from her base in the northern European country.

To date, the Ollipekka Ojala-coached KuPS have registered 13 wins, two draws and a solitary loss in 16 matches, as they head the 10-team league standings on 41 points.

Those stats represent a vast improvement on their performances from last season during which they registered 10 wins, three draws and five losses to finish third.

With that in mind, Wiltshire is aware that she will be going into a competitive environment, and this she believes will assist in improving her craft. She reiterated that a more professional set-up will test her mental and physical ability — both on and off the field.

“This is simply just a part of an amazing journey I have ahead and it provides a great deal of confidence about the role I want to play on and off the field,” the aggressive right full back, whose parents are both of Jamaican lineage, shared.

Prior to her signing Wiltshire, 23, got some decent minutes under her belt when she reunited with her Reggae Girlz teammates for the US Soccer 2021 Women's National Team Summer Series, which was their first outing in over 15 months.

That, she said, added impetus to her form, which will come in handy as she aims to quickly find her footing in the new environment.

“I have always said I want to learn from every moment and experience that presents itself, and this is one of those moments where I am hoping to gain more experience and learn from the people around me as much as possible to further my potential and career,” Wiltshire noted.

“I am fit and healthy, so it is all about honing my own skills and bringing a strong, competitive attitude and will to win,” she added.

After wrapping up the season in Finland, the 5'4” Wiltshire said she hopes to continue her professional growth in an even more competitive environment to keep her on her toes leading up to the World Cup Qualifiers later this year.

“I am looking at some possible targets for my next move. One of those options is possibly going back home to play in the States,” ended Wiltshire, who holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and psychology from Rutgers University.