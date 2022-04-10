Reggae Girlz pound Cayman 9-0

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — It was always promised and Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz delivered the goods, hammering Cayman Islands 9-0 in their penultimate first-phase World Cup qualifying contest at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Not only were they fluid in their build-ups and movements off the ball in breaking down a packed Cayman Islands defence, but the Girlz' execution in front of goal was a much-improved exhibition than what it was against Grenada.

Simply put, the performance depicted that of a team ranked number one in the Caribbean, boasting players with World Cup experience.

The Girlz did as expected and raced to a 5-0 first-half lead, and with it comfortably erased the five-goal difference between themselves and Dominican Republic, who eked out a 1-0 win over Bermuda on Friday.

Trudi Carter signalled that she is truly back to her old clinical self, scoring a hat-trick in the 7th, 16th, 17th, with Captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw also scoring three (54th, 56th, 65th), while rising star Jody Brown (14th) and substitute Kayla McCoy (88th) got one each. The other was a 12th-minute own goal by defender Tamoy Phillips.

The win pushed the Girlz back at the summit of Group C on nine points, same as Dominican Republic, but now with a superior four goal difference, heading into Tuesday's top of the table clash at Sabina Park.

A fast start was required to get the flow of the game going and the Girlz delivered just that as they should have opened the scoring in the third minute when Jody Brown danced her way through defenders. But both Carter and Paige Bailey-Gayle failed to meet her pass across the face of goal in a melee.

Brown again found herself well positioned a minute later, but this time watched in despair as her left-footed shot came back off the right upright.

The Jamaicans inevitably got the breakthrough when Shaw slipped a pass through to Carter who skipped her marker and drove home a left-footer.

A minute later both Shaw and Bailey-Gayle had grand opportunities at goalmouth minutes apart but poorly decided to pass instead of taking the shot and the chances went abegging.

Still, they doubled the lead when Bailey-Gayle showed glimpses of her ability by dashing a defender and swinging a left-footed cross in the 18-yard box, which was deflected in by Phillips.

Brown then pushed the Girlz further ahead as she outsprinted defenders to meet Shaw's weighted pass and easily fire past Ericia Burke in goal for Cayman Islands.

Two minutes later, Carter grabbed her brace with a sweet right-footed drive from well over 25 yards out that gave Burke no chance at a save.

And the former AS Roma striker sealed the hat-trick, as she picked up another past from Shaw shook off a defender and tucked home to the left of a diving Burke.

While they were unable to add to their tally at the break, the Girlz picked up where they left off on the resumption and the huge section of Jamaican fans – and even the Cayman supporters – were treated to the “Bunny” Shaw show.

After playing provider in the first half, the towering striker eventually got on the score sheet in the 54th with a left-footed drive from deep inside the 18-yard box.

Her second came two minutes later when she picked up a loose ball and drove into the area where she calmly slotted past substitute keeper Sophie Roberts in a one-on-one situation.

And Shaw's hat-trick was completed when she expertly headed home Marlo Sweatman's weighted free kick.

It was then left for substitute McCoy to cap the win with an easy finish via a pass from another substitute, Olufolasade Adamolekun, two minutes from time.

Teams:

Jamaica — Rebecca Spencer (Yazmeen Jamieson 46th), Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby (Courtney Douglas 46th), Sashana Campbell, Tiernny Wiltshire, Chinyelu Asher, Marlo Sweatman, Trudi Carter, Jody Brown (Olufolasade Adamolekun 67th), Paige Bailey-Gayle (Mireya Grey 46th), Khadija Shaw (Kayla McCoy 67th)

Subs not used: Sydney Schneider, Vyan Sampson, Mikayla Dayes, Tiffany Cameron, Kalyssa Van Zanten

Booked: Brown (19th)

Cayman Islands — Ericia Burke (Sophie Roberts 46th), Lauren Scott (Kaela Moriah 46th), Shayana Windsor, Daniella Gourzong, Natalia Coe-Moore (Chelsea Green 46th), Neesah Godet (Ethana Villalobos 85th), Shanice Monteith, Molly Kehoe, Tamoy Phillips, Deondra Kelly, Courtney Hicks

Subs not used: Isla McLaughlin, Evie Nicholson, Brianna Poyfong, Shenel Gall, Amanda Nelson, Amanda Frederick, Alexia Bromfield

Booked: None

Referee: Melissa Borjas Pastrana (HON)

Assistant referees: Felisha Mariscal (USA); Mayra Mora (MEX)

Fourth official: Anya Voigt (USA)

Match commissary: Tamara Hall (GBR)