Reggae Girlz striker McCoy joins Scottish giants Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland (CMC) — Jamaica's Reggae Girlz forward Kayla McCoy has spoken of her excitement after joining Rangers ahead of the new Scottish Women's Premier League 1 (SWPL1) season.

Illinois-born McCoy, 24, who previously played for Houston Dash, has scored twice in six international appearances for the national side.

She was named in the historic Reggae Girlz squad for the Fifa Women's World Cup in France two years ago, but was forced out with a knee injury.

McCoy said: “I'm really excited. I feel like it's been a long time coming about. I've been here training with the squad earlier on and I'm really excited to get some games in and be involved with the group.

“I've been playing professionally for a few years now, but I've been wanting to get involved with a club that had a vision to improve — and Rangers was the club for that.

“The quality of facilities was a big draw for me to come here. You can just see the pride that everyone has, being a part of this club — it really does have that family atmosphere about it,” added McCoy, whose grandfather Pearnel Charles is a Jamaican politician.

Rangers' women's head coach Malky Thomson added: “Kayla has got vast experience in the women's game. She was in training with the squad towards the end of last season and will be a valuable addition to our squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.”

Rangers open their SWPL1 campaign at home to Forfar Farmington on September 5.