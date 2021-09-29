Reggae Marathon 2021 goes virtual again

Reggae Marathon 2021 goes virtual againWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
REGGAE Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K, set for December 5, will go virtual again this year.
This was announced by organisers of the annual event, the Jamdammers Running Club of Kingston.
“We understand that the runners and walkers from Jamaica and about 30 countries across the globe will be disappointed that they will not be able to participate personally in the races. We have sought to find a solution that is in the best interest of all concerned,” said Alfred “Frano” Francis, race director.
As part of the virtual staging, participants in the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon or 10K event will be required to complete their run between November 13 and December 5, 2021 on a course of their choice, Francis noted.
However, he noted that local and international runners will also have the choice of running along the Reggae Marathon course in Negril.
The Reggae Marathon organisers are encouraging this year's participants in the virtual event to recreate a spirit of celebration as if they were in Negril, wherever they run, and to share their experiences via the event's social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram.
Runners and walkers who had previously registered for the in-person event from 2020 through to 2021 will have their places secured for the in-person race set for December 4, 2022.
In 2020 the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K went virtual for the first time and the organisers were very pleased with the level of participation as well as the success of the staging. Last year 30 countries, including Jamaica, were represented virtually and they captured the 'island vibe' for which the event is known around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy