Regional collaboration of bobsleigh federations a thing of the future

In the winter of 1988, as a consequence of deciding to compete in the Olympic Winter Games, I had to drop out of my MBA programme at Washington State University.

My father, a committed educator, was disappointed but not surprised. I was given to dream chasing at an early age. When it was time to return to university for the fall semester, 'Wild Gilbert' ravaged Jamaica days before I was scheduled to return to the US, but I decided to stay with my mother in Jamaica to help remove satellite dishes from treetops, drag away barkless trees under birdless skies, and help start the newly acquired generator for the few hours each day. Did we ever find out what happened to all that zinc?

It was not until the following winter semester, starting in January, that I returned to finish the degree. During that year off I deepened my friendship with two persons from the University of Idaho where I did my bachelor's degree and ran track. The first was Trond Knaplund, a decathlete and high hurdler on our team. Intrigued by my experience in bobsleigh, he went on to try the sport, eventually representing Norway in bobsleigh and coaching the Jamaican bobsleigh team where he famously recruited and trained Lascelles Brown.

Lascelles was to go on to set the Olympic start record in 2002 with Winston Watt representing Jamaica and winning multiple Olympic medals for Canada. I also worked closely with a Trinidadian, Greg Sun, to start a Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh team. Greg went on to represent Trinidad and Tobago in 1994, 1998, and 2002 in bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.

One of the things that surprises many people around the world is that the Jamaican bobsleigh team is actually made up of Jamaicans. Our most outstanding athletes have come from right here in Jamaica. Dudley “Tal” Stokes, the most accomplished male black pilot in the history of the sport, hails from Galina in St Mary; Winston Watt and Lascelles Brown, legendary bobsleigh pushers, are both from May Pen, Clarendon, and are joined in that category by Wayne Thomas from Christiana, Manchester.

Today, many will remember Carrie Russell and Audra Segree running at Champs or Nimroy Turgott running for MVP (BTW Asafa, your voicemail instructions to Nimroy to 'suck in his belly' at the start line of Monday's two-man bobsleigh race, has provided well needed levity for the entire bobsleigh community).

We all have our blind spots and I have had mine. I live in Jamaica. I see the star athletes from Champs gone by sitting on the side of the street asking me for money. At times I feel complicit in the abuse of these young men by a system that provides some twisted sense of vicarious accomplishment to old boys who are comfortable chewing up and spitting out our young male and female athletes.

I see sport as an indispensable if underutilised tool, not so much for entertainment, but for national social and economic development. I see bobsleigh as an alternate avenue of opportunity for those left behind. My focus has therefore been clearly on athletes living in Jamaica.

Irwine Clare has played no small role in helping me expand that vision to include Jamaicans in the Diaspora. “Chris,” he said to me once, “if you can take our money in remittances, you can also take our children. It is their birthright to represent their country.” Irwine is not given to subtlety and his message resonated with me. We have, therefore, in the last five years become far more inclusive in our recruitment of athletes. Half of our team members are now from the Diaspora.

When I listen to Jazmine Fenlator share with me the pride she feels to represent a country of black people, her people; to represent that culture, her culture, I understand the wisdom and impact of being inclusive in this way.

So, when president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis called to seek my advice on an athlete based out of the UK seeking to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Olympic Games, I had a sense of clarity with which to engage the matter.

There were important issues to resolve. First and foremost, we established the right of the athlete to represent T&T. That was the first step. The second was more critical and to frame this let me provide a little background.

I am an intellectual, Brian is a straight revolutionary. Were he a slave, he would have been sold off a long time ago or otherwise bludgeoned to death. He is a passionate patriot, a Caribbean man, with a keen sense of justice. Would this benefit Trinidad and Tobago? He wanted, like Jamaica, a national program, not a convenient avenue to pursue personal glorification.

I believe, we believe, that in the person of T&T bobsleigh pilot Axel Brown, we have found a person to re-start the process of rebuilding the T&T program in a way that accrues benefits to the country and indeed the region.

At the start of the two-man race, there was not a group that cheered more for the Trinidadians than the Jamaicans, and no group that cheered more for the Jamaicans like the Trinidadians. Much was discussed and debated. I have been invited by President Lewis to be keynote speaker at the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee's 2022 Sport Industry Conference. I accepted.

In 1961, in a referendum, Jamaica voted to withdraw from the West Indies Federation. The then Premier of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Eric Williams declared that 'one from ten leaves naught' referring to the effect of the Jamaican decision. Sixty years after the collapse of the West Indian Federation it is my hope that a collaboration of our bobsleigh federations will mean one plus one equals 10.