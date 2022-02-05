Reid bringing goals back to Arnett Gardens

Fabian Reid announced his return to the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) with a brace for his club Arnett Gardens in their 2-2 draw with Humble Lions on Tuesday.

After missing the 2021 JPL season, the prolific goalscorer, who he plied his trade overseas last year, opened the scoring after just three minutes and restored his team's lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after Humble Lions had levelled through Shamar Dallas in the 10th minute.

Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to earn all three points for Arnett Gardens as Humble Lion found the second equaliser through Javain Thompson in the second half.

Reid, who was starting a game for the first time this season, was happy to get off the mark even if the team didn't win.

“Even though we didn't win the game, we put up a fight, and I give thanks for the two goals and to help my team to get a point,” said the Arnett veteran.

He says that he is working his way back to full fitness and expects to get there soon as he does his job for the team.

“I am getting back [to full fitness]. If I wasn't getting back, I wouldn't get a start today (Tuesday). I am putting in the work, and I know I have to get back my fitness, because I know that I can help the team with scoring goals and the team needs goals, so that is my job to get the team up and to score goals.”

Reid was surprisingly replaced in the second half, but he explained that he felt a twinge and asked to be replaced.

“I was feeling a little pain in my hamstring. The season is a long season, so you don't want a player like me to be out with a pulled hamstring, so they pulled me out.”

After leading the game twice and finishing with a single point, Reid admitted to feeling a bit of disappointment but was focused on getting three points from their next assignment.

— Dwayne Richards