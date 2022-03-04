Reifer alert

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Raymon Reifer fashioned an excellent hundred to maintain pressure on Test selectors but a late order collapse saw the CWI President's XI concede a significant lead to England on the penultimate day of the four-day tour match here Thursday.

Replying to England's massive 466 for six declared, the hosts were dismissed for 264 in their first innings, with the left-handed Reifer carving out 106.

Keacy Carty struck a composed 57 and tail-ender Colin Archibald, 23, but left-arm spinner Jack Leach claimed four for 62 and part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence, two for 26, as the President's XI lost their last six wickets for just 69 runs.

In their second turn at the crease, Zak Crawley made 35 before falling to the day's final delivery as England reached 77 for three — an overall lead of 279 runs.

The day belonged to Reifer, however, the Barbadian striking 15 fours and two sixes in an innings spanning 182 deliveries and 4-¼ hours.

Crucially, he put on 118 for the fourth wicket with Carty, the right-handed former West Indies Under-19 star facing 164 balls in 3-¾ hours and counting seven fours.

Reifer, who averaged 46 over the first two rounds of the Regional Four-Day Championship last month, arrived at number four after Devon Thomas fell in the morning's second over without adding to his overnight one, lbw to fast bowler Ollie Robinson.

Finding an ally in Carty who resumed the morning on eight, Reifer played positively to reach lunch on 42 with the President's XI on 133 for three.

He brought up his half-century at the start of the eighth over following the resumption when he stylishly punched fast bowler Saqib Mahmood to the backward point boundary.

And on 94 at tea with the President's XI having reached 229 for six, Reifer posted triple figures in the fifth over after the break with a streaky boundary to third man off seamer Craig Overton.

Reifer, who played one Test for West Indies nearly 4-½ years ago, finally perished when he was eighth out, lbw on the back foot to one that crept from Leach.

Carty, meanwhile, also reached his half-century in style with a back foot drive for four off Overton early in the second session, after resuming from lunch on 44.

His dismissal was a disappointing one, losing his shape in a wild heave at Leach, and having his leg stump pegged back