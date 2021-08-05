Relief for Price as Humble Lions capture first points

The post-match press conferences were becoming more and more difficult for Andrew Price, the head coach of Humble Lions, as the Jamaica Premier League season wore on.

Five losses on the trot from the first five games of the truncated season had left the Clarendon-based team looking up at everyone in the standings.

But on match day six, they were able to secure their first win of the campaign with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the previously unbeaten Waterhouse FC.

Price thought his team had played without luck while completing the first half of their fixture list and was understandably happy to finally pick up a win at the weekend.

“It's good to be back in the winners' enclosure. We have been playing without a lot of luck for the entire season. I have always told the players that we have to play consistently both sides of the field for ninety minutes and I think today (Saturday), we were able to do it.”

Despite grabbing a much neeeded win, Price had feared for the worst, after his team conceded early yet again, when Colorado Murray put Waterhouse ahead after just 17 minutes. But they weren't behind for long as Andrew Vanzie pulled them level two minutes later, before scoring the match winner from the penalty spot two minutes before half time.

“Going down 1-0 very early you wonder if it's going to be just another weekend, but they really showed some character and they fought [and] got back into the gam,” Price said.

The veteran tactician praised the veterans in his squad who were instrumental in ensuring that his team finally got points on the board.

“I think people like Vanzie led from the front. Dennis Taylor, back from the Gold Cup, really played a leadership role today, himself and Clennon. Those three players really assisted us in providing some leadership for the younger players, put in some belief and some confidence. We played a spirited game and put in a good shift for ninety minute,” he said.

Having searched for a winning combination and finally found it after six games, Price says he will give the same group of players another chance to earn more points for the club.

“It must be [the right combination], because we won a game. So, this combination must be given another opportunity to go out there and see if they can collect another three points for Humble Lions.”

Even though it has taken them this long to pick up points, Humble Lion has not been cut adrift and remain within touching distance of at least four of the clubs above them which gives the veteran coach the belief that they could yet pull a rabbit out of the hat and make it to the play-offs.

“There is always hope. Mathematically, there is always hope. We have four more games, if we treat each game as a must win game anything can happen. We are just going to go out there and play the best team that we have capable of going out there and doing the job.”

The four teams just above them have all played a game less but they are not far away on points. Molynes United in 10th also have three points and are above them solely on goal difference. Arnett Gardens in 9th place have four points from their five games while Tivoli Gardens and Waterhouse who they beat are in eigth and seventh, respectively, on six points. Mount Pleasant, who currently occupy the final play-off spot, are on eight points, also from five games.

Saturday's game against Molynes United will be the quintessential six-pointer for both clubs.