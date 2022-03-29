Rescheduled Windies ODIs set for June in Rawalpindi

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies will travel to Rawalpindi in June to complete their white-ball tour which was suspended last December because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the touring side's camp.

The Caribbean side will play three One-Day Internationals from June 8-12, matches that form part of the International Cricket Council's Super League. The top seven gain automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.

West Indies have also agreed to play another three Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan early next year.

West Indies suffered a whitewash in the three-match T20 series in Karachi last December and by the end, found their squad depleted by COVID-19 infections.

Following discussions between Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board, it was agreed to postpone the pending ODI series in the interest of players' health and safety.

The ODI series will get underway a week after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League, which features a plethora of West Indies' white-ball players including Captain Kieron Pollard.

West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on June 5 before taking the short ride to Rawalpindi.