Rescheduled Windies ODIs set for June in Rawalpindi

Rescheduled Windies ODIs set for June in RawalpindiTuesday, March 29, 2022
|
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies will travel to Rawalpindi in June to complete their white-ball tour which was suspended last December because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the touring side's camp.
The Caribbean side will play three One-Day Internationals from June 8-12, matches that form part of the International Cricket Council's Super League. The top seven gain automatic qualification for next year's World Cup.
West Indies have also agreed to play another three Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan early next year.
West Indies suffered a whitewash in the three-match T20 series in Karachi last December and by the end, found their squad depleted by COVID-19 infections.
Following discussions between Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board, it was agreed to postpone the pending ODI series in the interest of players' health and safety.
The ODI series will get underway a week after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League, which features a plethora of West Indies' white-ball players including Captain Kieron Pollard.
West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on June 5 before taking the short ride to Rawalpindi.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy