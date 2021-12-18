Rest In Peace, Pee Wee!Saturday, December 18, 2021
|
Reggae Boyz team manager Roy Simpson signs the condolence book at the Kaya Herb House on Wednesday, as the 12 Tribes of Israel hosted an occasion to pay tribute to the late Dr Carlton “Pee Wee” Fraser, who passed away from COVID-19 complications on November 21.
The 74-year-old physician was doctor to reggae icon Bob Marley and many years later team doctor of the Reggae Boyz football team. Dr Fraser will be laid to rest today at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at the Pyramid in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
(Photo: Garfield Robinson)
