Return of artistic swimming delights Jamaican official

With artistic swimmers being out of competition for well over five months, Vice-President of Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica with responsibility for artistic swimming Maureen Smith is excited at the prospects of having two of the country's athletes parading their skills at the Junior and Youth International Open Invitational in Clearwater, Florida.

Smith believes the experience at the one-week competition, being hosted from Monday, August 16 to Sunday, August 22, 2021, in place of the Junior World Championship, which had been cancelled, will serve the athletes — Nyouka Baugh and Sarah Anderson — well, as part of their continued development.

“Needless to say this is a big deal for us because this is World Championship level competition. So, we are really pleased to be a part of it. We wanted to send a couple more girls but due to other challenges we were not able to,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer.

Baugh, 18, is competing under Jamaica's flag, while 16-year-old Anderson, who marginally missed the qualifying score, is representing the Island Aquatics Synchro (IAS) club.

The swimmers are accompanied by coaches Olga Novokchshenova-Lee Yoaris Araujo Milian.

Baugh has so far placed 13th overall in the junior technical solo category, with Anderson yet to grace the pool.

“My performance wasn't too bad but there is always room for improvement,” Baugh said shortly after competition.

Smith explained that since their last competition in January, the focus has always been on keeping the girls in preparation mode in case an opportunity for competition arises.

And the moved proved most prophetic.

“We have really just been preparing our girls for what would come up, even though the pandemic is still going, so are we. So we have been training and preparing our girls in figures as we would normally do if we have an active season,” Smith shared.

“So these girls are as prepared as they can be, they are two of our most advance swimmers and I know they have been working really hard. So let us see how that plays out, as mentioned the competition is strong.

“But this is what it is all about, you train and go there to do your best and so we can only hope for the best for both of them and just hope they remain healthy and safe to do themselves proud and the country proud and know everybody back home is cheering them on,” she added.

For Smith, having the ladies involved in a competition of that nature, speaks volumes of the sport's continued growth and development in the island, especially since there were featured on Beyonce's Grammy-nominated visual album Black is King, appearing in the video Mood 4 Eva.

“Surprisingly since the pandemic we have grown significantly in numbers, I do believe our participation in Beyonce's Grammy-winning album Black is King gave us a big push. So people have been finding us and we have had a very active summer,” Smith noted.

She continued: “In Kingston, we did a summer camp which saw about 26 participants. So the buzz is there, we have been getting interests and I do believe we are on a growth path.

“The talent so far is evident as we have seen a few persons that could do well in the sport and we are looking forward to them continuing with us and of course we are looking forward to having more competitions whether physical or virtual ideally. We prefer physical but anything to keep us in the game and keep us active and competitive is welcomed.”