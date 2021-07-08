Returning Windies trio to bolster squad for Aussie ODIs

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies selectors have recalled the trio of Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell for the three-match One-Day International series against Australia later this month, after nearly a year-and-a-half on the sidelines.

They were included in a 15-man squad announced yesterday, which will be led by usual Captain Kieron Pollard and features fast bowler Anderson Phillip who made a surprise debut against Sri Lanka last March.

West Indies take on the Aussies from July 20-24 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

“This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia,” said lead selector Roger Harper.

“The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad.”

The trio have struggled with fitness issues, failing to meet Cricket West Indies' minimum standards ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

However, off-spinning all-rounder Chase has since returned to the Test squad while the left-handed Hetmyer featured in the recent Twenty20 series against South Africa which the home side lost 3-2.

Cottrell, a sharp left-arm pacer, was recalled for the final T20 International last weekend but failed to make the XI.

Hetmyer's inclusion will be seen as a filip for the side, the 24-year-old having already scored five hundreds in 45 ODIs, with an average of 36.

His recent exclusion from all formats sparked a raging debate across the region, with the former West Indies Under-19 captain considered among the Caribbean brightest sparks.

Seasoned left-hander Darren Bravo, who hit a hundred in the final ODI against Sri Lanka back in March, has secured his place following a lean run while fellow Trinidadian Jason Mohammed has retained his spot despite scoring 66 runs from his last five innings.

West Indies face an Australian side in a bilateral home series for the first time in nearly a decade and Harper said there would be much at stake.

“Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully will bring out the best in each player, thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard,” he said.

“This ODI series against Australia is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process where every game and every point counts, so it is very important.”

Australia are ranked number two in the International Cricket Council ODI charts, with West Indies lying eighth.

SQUAD — Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.