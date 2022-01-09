Rhoden, Cope among J'can winners at US collegiate meet

Rhoden, Cope among J'can winners at US collegiate meetSunday, January 09, 2022
|
A number of Jamaicans were winners at Saturday's Clemson University's Orange and Purple Elite held at the indoor complex, including former national junior representatives Tarees Rhoden and Daniel Cope who secured first-time college wins.
Rhoden, the former Kingston College runner who transferred from Division 2 Oklahoma Baptist, won the men's 600m in 1:17.81 minutes to establish a college-best in the event.
Cope, who transferred from Barton County Junior College and competed unattached, won the men's weight throw with an impressive 19.33m, a mark that would have catapulted him into the top five of all time at Clemson.
Roja Stona and Zico Campbell were first and second, respectively, in the men's shot put. Stona won with 18.31m while Campbell had a best mark of 17.67m.
LaFranz Campbell won the men's 60m hurdles, running 7.85 seconds to beat former St Elizabeth Technical runner Dashinelle Dyer who clocked 8:01 seconds in his first race for Clemson after transferring from Iowa Western College.
Marie Forbes was second in the women's weight throw with 18.91m while Danielle Sloley was also runner-up in the women shot put with 14.52m.
National representatives Jeanine Williams and Danielle Williams, both running unattached, won the women's 60m hurdles and 300m, respectively.
Jeanine ran 8.24 seconds over the hurdles while Danielle ran 38.57 seconds for the 300m.
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy