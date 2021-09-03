Ricardo Morris hopes to make best of Boyz opportunity

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Ricardo Morris is a gleeful man, anxious to get a proper foothold in the Reggae Boyz after he was added to the 23-man roster for the World Cup qualifier against Mexico late yesterday.

Morris, 28, a predominantly left-footed player who enjoys wide attacking roles, last suited up for Jamaica during a March friendly international against United States in Austria.

“It's a big feeling to be in this squad and if and when I get the chance to go out there I'm going to just grab the opportunity,” the former St James High player said ahead of the clash against the Mexicans inside the Azteca Stadium.

“I just have to work hard at my club in training, and when it comes to game time I just perform because I know the coach [Theodore Whitmore] will see me and see the good that I'm doing.

“I have to continue do what I do best and perform good to help the team to get positive results from these games,” Morris added, obviously eyeing future Concacaf World Cup qualifying contests against Panama in Kingston on September 5 and away to Costa Rica on September 8.

Morris says the Jamaica Premier League season, truncated due to logistical challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has been good for him individually even if his team, Portmore United, have had inconsistent results.

“The Premier League season so far is going good, but not as good as I want it to go in terms of team performances. I've been putting in the work, and from the start of the season I've been playing well, so I'm happy with that part,” he explained.

Morris has a fair amount of experience. While locally he has played for Montego Bay United and Portmore, there were stints with Florida-based Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United Soccer League and Finnish club Vaasan Palloseura.

He said those spells abroad have contributed significantly to his development.

Being in a professional set-up helps a lot and adds to you having a tough mindset as a player. Playing overseas prepares you for the international experience,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The Concacaf final round of qualifying comprises eight teams playing in a round robin, home-and-away format.

The top three teams in the table will progress automatically to the 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-placed finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot in Qatar.

— Sanjay Myers