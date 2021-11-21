Ricketts takes up VP role at CFU

Ricketts takes up VP role at CFUSunday, November 21, 2021
|
President of the Jamaica Football Federation Michael Ricketts was yesterday elected a vice-president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).
His election to the post took place at a virtual annual congress of the regional body.
“I feel honoured that my regional colleagues have seen it fit to place their faith in my abilities to support the leadership of this important organisation. I will do everything within my power working with my colleagues to ensure that the mandate and expectations of this body are fulfilled, “ Ricketts was quoted in a press release.
The JFF boss became the second Jamaican to occupy the post, as the late Captain Horace Burrell was also a vice-president of the organisation.
