Not this Ricky!

Ricky Hill, the former England international, says he was taken aback by reports linking him to the head coach job for the Reggae Boyz.

On Wednesday, social media went into a cyclone of rumours and speculations that under-fire Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore had been given the boot, and the English-born Hill was the new boss.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday night, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts rubbished the narrative that Whitmore was sacked and was to be succeeded by Hill.

“There is no truth about Ricky Hill; that's pure speculation. We are waiting on a report from the technical committee and then the executive [of the JFF] will look at it, but as it is, there is no truth to that [Whitmore being fired],” said Ricketts.

Also making the rounds was that Technical Director Wendell Downswell was to join the senior Boyz set-up as a consultant, with English-born Paul Hall to continue as assistant coach.

When reached by the Observer, Hill admitted that he had heard of the speculation and yesterday sought to distance himself from the affair.

“I returned from the USA this morning (yesterday) to be greeted with this story. I am totally unaware of any merit to the speculation. I have no idea as to why my name is associated or would never want my name to be associated with this.

“To my knowledge, Whitmore is the head coach of Jamaica, and he should not have to be experiencing this speculation on his future with my name somehow attached,” said Hill.

The former Luton Town star, when quizzed if he would consider the Reggae Boyz's head coach job, if it became available, chose the diplomatic route.

“I wouldn't and couldn't comment or speculate on the hypotheticals as it would never be fair to do so to the current head coach, and it would be extremely disrespectful.

“All I can say is I was born and played football in England, but am passionate and proud of Jamaica and my Jamaican heritage, and only ever want the best for our country,” Hill noted.

What some pundits may have missed is that Hill was offered a role with the national programme last year, where he was to scout and develop footballers aged 15-17 years.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic that engagement is still a work in progress, but Hill appeared committed to take up the post if, and when, it becomes viable.

“That [role with national programme] was put on hold due to the pandemic, and since then, the support that was committed towards the project from the UK has altered.

“I am still extremely keen in being able to get what, in my opinion, is a crucial programme for the continued development of elite-level young players up and running, to ensure that the Jamaica national team have a conveyor belt of talented local young aspiring players who potentially have the ability to serve the national team for many years to come,” said the former Tampa Bay Rowdies tactician.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill went into overdrive on Wednesday evening when the Rudolph Speid-led technical committee met to review matters related to the senior Boyz's programme, and it is believed that top of the agenda was the subject of Whitmore and his performance during the ongoing Concacaf World Cup Qualifying campaign.

JFF General Secretary Dalton Wint, however, was quick to point out that the technical committee does not have the power to fire Coach Whitmore, as it can only make recommendations to the JFF executive, which would then accept or reject them; the matter would then be turned over to the board of directors to vote.

It is important to note that neither Ricketts nor Wint gave any indication that a recommendation from the technical committee to sack the coach would not be taken under advisement, but specifically that at press time there was no report or recommendation to consider.

Whitmore, a hero of Jamaica's France '98 World Cup and who is in his fourth stint as coach of the senior men's team, has Jamaica in sixth place in the eight-team final round standings of the World Cup qualifiers on seven points.

The group is being led by Canada on 16, followed by the US on 15, Mexico and Panama on 14, followed by Costa Rica on nine. El Salvador follow with six and Honduras occupy last place with three points. Each team has played eight games.

The top three teams at the end of the 14-game, round-robin fixtures will gain automatic berths to Qatar next year, with the fourth-placed team earning another chance via an intercontinental play-off to the World Cup finals.