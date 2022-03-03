Ricky Hill walks away from struggling MBU

TUCKER, St James — Ricky Hill's tenure as technical director of Jamaica Premier League club Montego Bay United lasted all of seven games as the Englishman handed in his resignation earlier this week.

President of the club Orville Powell confirmed with the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday that the former England international and much-travelled coach had left his position, but efforts to get more details proved futile.

When contacted, Powell said he was in a meeting and then responded to a question about Hill's resignation with a terse text, “Yes, he has.”

A well-placed source had told the Observer that the Englishman, who joined the club in January this year, just before the start of the Premier League, handed in his letter of resignation after Monday's loss to Cavalier FC at Drax Hall, the club's fifth, which left them at the foot of the points tables.

Efforts to reach Hill Wednesday proved futile, but he had not given any indication after Monday's game about his mindset when they gave up three goals in a 20-minute span in the second half, and even said he was looking to bring in new players during the March transfer window.

Hill had confirmed they would be signing new players but added, “These are not any names you would know, these are young players.”

Montego Bay United, two-time champions of the Premier League, have had a tough time since returning to the League after a two-year break, winning just one of their seven games and drawing another.

Just a few of the players have had previous Premier League experience, and at a media launch to introduce Hill in January, the Englishman had said that, while he was expecting success, he knew that he had his work cut out for him in a league that has good players.

Speaking back in January, Hill said youth had a lot of advantages, if properly harnessed. “The element of youth should never be to be fearful, its never trepidation, reputation means nothing on paper, if they go and impose themselves in the manner that I am expecting them to, I believe that they will pleasantly surprise themselves, and also we can grow and improve every single week, every single game, the aim is to get better,” he had said.

With all 12 clubs assured of their places next season, Hill had said, while it would give him some cushion to work with, he had no plans to be at the foot of the points tables.

“I am a person that for sure does not accept being last in anything, so our aim is to be first, whether we achieve that is not down to only us but the standard of the league,” Hill said shortly after his arrival in Jamaica.