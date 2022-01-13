MAJOR UPSETS!

Underdogs Manning's School and Garvey Maceo High upstaged their more fancied rivals Dinthill Technical High School and Clarendon College, respectively, to book a date with each other to contest the 2021/2022 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup final.

Manning's School, out of Westmoreland, defeated Dinthill Technical 4-2 on penalties after both teams had battled to a 1-1 result at the end of regulation time in the first game at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex.

In the second game at the same venue, Garvey Maceo thumped favourites and defending champions Clarendon College 3-2 in a spirited affair.

Dinthill Technical appeared the better team in the first half as they posed the greater threat throughout, but were wasteful in the final third, even as Manning's goalkeeper Ashani Campbell proved a worthy last hurdle.

But nine minutes into the second half, Jahmaleek Porter rose majestically to first goalkeeper Asher Hutchinson to a left-sided corner to head home and silence the Dinthill Technical backers.

The favourites Dinthill Technical probed and prodded and created numerous chances to pull level, but their indecisiveness, lack of a killer instinct, and impatience proved their ondoing.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Jaheim Thomas was played through just right of centre and he blasted a grounder across goalkeeper Campbell to pull his side level.

Manning's astute Coach Everton Tomlinson then replaced Campbell, who had a good game, with substitute goalkeeper Mikhail Romans just in time for penalties and the move paid rich dividends.

Romans previewed what was to come when he threw himself to his right to get a hand to Ricardo Matthews' penalty shot, which was just too powerful to keep out of the net as Dinthill Technical successfully replied to Abeena Wallace's first strike.

Rushawn Graham converted Manning's second spot kick, but Tameish Richardson blasted his outside off the crossbar to hand Manning's the early advantage.

Jhamaro Hall extended Manning's School's lead with his kick, but Thomas kept Dinthill Technical into the contest with a successful strike.

Shamar Hamilton made it 4-2 and piled on the pressure on Shamar Hutchinson, but Romans would have the final say as he pulled off a brilliant save to deny Hutchinson and propel Manning's School to their first ever daCosta Cup final appearance.

The second game also lacked the quality of a daCosta Cup final-four contest as Garvey Maceo employed a high press tactic on a Clarendon College side, which seemed to have rattled the favourites, who struggled to establish their passing game.

Still, Lenworth Hyde's side created the better opportunities, even they were clearly inconsistent in their build-up play.

Midway the first half, Christopher Hull was served a sumptuous backpost ball that he headed wastefully high from a right-sided cross.

Then, moments later, Malachi Douglas advanced from his midfield role to uncork a left-footer which sailed into the welcoming arms of goalkeeper Junior Stone.

Clarendon Collge enjoyed some level of progress on the right hand channel and there was no surprise when Keheim Dixon found space deep inside the Garvey Maceo penalty box approaching the half-time interval, but his left-footed strike was kept out by a scrambling Jones.

But, against the run of play, aided by complacency from the Clarendon College centre back Ricardo Beckford, Garvey Maceo took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Captain Gregory Cousins capitalised on the error to slip the ball past the advancing Jameal Vassell, much to the chagrin of Hyde and his support staff.

Energised by the lead heading into the break, Garvey Maceo came out of the blocks flying in the second half and Cleo Clarke wasted no time to double the lead in the 46th minute.

But Clarendon College replied quickly, and in the 50th minute, Jahei Rose was brought down inside the penalty area by Sherwayne Thomas. Rose got up and dusted himself off to convert the spot kick and reduce the lead.

Now back in the contest, Clarendon College wasted a grand opportunity to draw level when Timar Dunn flashed a header high and wide a minute after they had pulled level.

With the game winding down, substitute Christopher Mundle was fouled in the box by fellow substitute Damion Abrahams, and Clarke made no mistake with his strike in the 80th minute to increase the lead to 3-1.

Abrahams made amends when he curled in a corner kick on 85 minutes, but Garvey Maceo kept their cool to see out the game and a place in the final.