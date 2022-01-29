Rising Stars stunned by UAE

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — West Indies Rising Stars suffered a shock 82-run defeat to United Arab Emirates Under-19s here Friday, to miss out on a place in the Plate final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Asked to chase what should have been a straightforward 225 at Queen's Park Oval, the hosts were toppled for a paltry 142 in the 40th over, and will now feature in the 11th place play-off next Monday.

The defeat could have been worse after Rising Stars slumped to 72 for nine in the 23rd over but number eight Nathan Edward slammed an unbeaten 51 off 65 deliveries with five fours, in a 70-run last wicket stand with Isai Thorne (17), to salvage some pride.

Left-arm spinner Jash Giyanani (3-21) made key strikes in the top order to reduce Rising Stars to 32 for four in the tenth over before off-spinner Dhruv Parashar (4-30) destroyed the middle and lower order.

West Indies Under-19s had only themselves to blame, however, earlier letting United Arab Emirates off the hook at 76 for six in the 25th over and allowing them to reach 224 for nine off their 50 overs.