Rising Stars stunned by UAE

Rising Stars stunned by UAESaturday, January 29, 2022
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — West Indies Rising Stars suffered a shock 82-run defeat to United Arab Emirates Under-19s here Friday, to miss out on a place in the Plate final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.
Asked to chase what should have been a straightforward 225 at Queen's Park Oval, the hosts were toppled for a paltry 142 in the 40th over, and will now feature in the 11th place play-off next Monday.
The defeat could have been worse after Rising Stars slumped to 72 for nine in the 23rd over but number eight Nathan Edward slammed an unbeaten 51 off 65 deliveries with five fours, in a 70-run last wicket stand with Isai Thorne (17), to salvage some pride.
Left-arm spinner Jash Giyanani (3-21) made key strikes in the top order to reduce Rising Stars to 32 for four in the tenth over before off-spinner Dhruv Parashar (4-30) destroyed the middle and lower order.
West Indies Under-19s had only themselves to blame, however, earlier letting United Arab Emirates off the hook at 76 for six in the 25th over and allowing them to reach 224 for nine off their 50 overs.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy