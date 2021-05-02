Roach career-best eight-wicket haul sends Hampshire to historic defeat

LONDON, England (CMC) — Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach snatched a career-best eight-wicket haul to to pass 400 first-class wickets as Surrey inflicted Hampshire with their worst-ever post-war defeat in the County Championship here yesterday.

Trailing by 468 on first innings after Surrey carried their overnight 513 for three to 560 for seven declared, Hampshire collapsed for 179 in their second innings to lose by an innings and 289 runs on the third day at the Oval.

The 32-year-old Roach, who struggled for success in Surrey's opening two games, was at the heart of their success, claiming eight for 40 in a superb exhibition of seam bowling.

He ended with match figures of 10 for 80 following his first-innings brace in Hampshire's 72 all out last Thursday as Surrey picked up their first win of the new season.

South African Hashim Amla retired hurt on his overnight 215 while Jamie Smith added 12 to his unbeaten 66 before becoming one of four wickets to fall before Surrey declared midway through the morning session.

Faced with an hour before lunch, Hampshire crashed to 51 for four at the interval after Roach scythed through the top order to snatch three wickets.

Seamer Rikki Clarke (2-40) got the first wicket when he trapped opener Joe Weatherley lbw for 14 in the eighth over, but Roach then dominated to leave the innings in tatters.

He hit opener Ian Holland on his toes with a full-length delivery to gain an lbw decision for 18, and three balls later in the same over had new batsman Sam Northeast caught at second slip by Clarke without scoring, driving at one that straightened.

Tom Alsop (6) dropped at slip off Roach before he had scored and lasted another 21 deliveries before perishing with the score on 44, caught at second slip off the Barbadian after being squared up.

On 51 for four at lunch, Hampshire lost Captain James Vince for 10 to Clarke on resumption but then got the best stand of the innings when wicketkeeper Lewis McManus struck 51 in a 54-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Liam Dawson who made 33.

Roach returned to break the stand, however, getting Dawson to play around a sharp inswinger and be plumb lbw, and then brought up his five-wicket haul by trapping Scott Currie lbw on his crease for one with another delivery which nipped back.

Stumbling on 145 for seven at tea, Roach wiped out the tail by claiming all three wickets in the final session.

First, he prised out Kyle Abbott for 21 to a catch at second slip, the batsman pushing tentatively outside off before accounting for Brad Wheal without scoring, lbw to a full-length delivery.

And he finally knocked over the defiant McManus, getting the right-hander to glove a short delivery and give wicketkeeper Ben Foakes a diving leg side catch.

Roach, who lies eighth on the all-time West Indies Test list with 214 scalps, now has 406 first class wickets.

At New Road, Alzarri Joseph's Worcestershire reached 302 for five after resuming the day on 37 without loss, in reply to Essex's massive 561 for eight declared.

At Bristol, Kraigg Brathwaite's Gloucestershire converted their overnight first-innings 176 for six into 275 but then watched as Leicestershire cruised to 125 for three to lead by 271 runs overall heading into Sunday's final day.

At Hove, Bermudian Delray Rawlins top-scored with 45 to help Sussex up to 154 all out in their second innings. He struck five fours off 78 balls.

Lancashire had earlier been dismissed for 230 in their first innings after resuming on 103 for six and set 253 for victory, closed on 124 for two with opener Alex Davies hitting 73.