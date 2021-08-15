KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — A brace of wickets from seamers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales gave West Indies the edge but captain Babar Azam's 17th Test half-century, coupled with rain, aided Pakistan's resistance on the third day of the opening Test here yesterday.

Trailing by 36 runs on first innings after West Indies were dismissed for 253 within the first 16 deliveries of the day, Pakistan recovered from a precarious position of 65 for four to reach the close at Sabina Park on 160 for five.

Babar was unbeaten on an attritional 54, while Abid Ali (34), wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (30) and Azhar Ali (23) all got starts but failed to carry on.

A near 2-½ hour rain stoppage also sucked valuable time out of the final session, helping Pakistan to slow the game down and enter Sunday's penultimate day with a lead of 124 runs.

Veteran Roach spearheaded the attack, claiming two for 15 from 15 high-quality overs while the 19-year-old Seales continued to reiterate his promise with two for 50 – both wickets coming in one over just after lunch to rock the Pakistan innings.

“I've definitely enjoyed bowling on this surface so far. I think it's played pretty well and it's helped the bowlers once you bowl in the right areas,” said Seales, who picked up three wickets in the first innings.

“For me, it's just to bowl good line and length and force the batsman to make a mistake, and create as much pressure as possible.”

He added: “We have to remain as patient as possible [on the fourth day], doing the things we did well earlier in the day, get the wickets and then go in there and bat, and win the game.”

Resuming the morning on 251 for eight, West Indies added just two runs before 21-year-old left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi knocked over both overnight batsmen Jomel Warrican (1) and Joshua Da Silva (21) to end with four for 59.

However, Roach gave West Indies the ideal riposte when he brought one back to hit Imran Butt in front without scoring, in the third over with a single run on the board — the decision coming courtesy of DRS.

Opener Abid then struck five fours and a six off 66 deliveries and Azhar, three fours in a 60-ball knock, as they combined to add 55 for the second wicket and steady the innings.

Dropped by Holder at second slip off Roach on ten, Azhar looked set to take Pakistan safely to lunch when Roach hit his leg stump in the final over before the interval.

On 56 for two at lunch, Pakistan slumped even further thanks to a double strike from Seales in the fifth over following the resumption.

First, the Trinidadian had Abid caught at second slip by Holder, the right-hander adding only three to his lunch-time 31, before removing new batsman Fawad Alam without scoring three balls later, caught at the wicket defending.

Any hopes of running through the Pakistan middle order were then scuppered, however, as Babar anchored a 56-run, fifth wicket stand with Rizwan, followed by an unbroken 39-run partnership with Faheem Ashraf (12 not out) to prop up the innings

The right-handed Babar has so far spent 139 balls at the crease and struck seven fours while Rizwan punched four fours and a six off 63 deliveries in 1-½ hours.

When rain arrived to force an early tea, 20 minutes before the scheduled interval, Pakistan were 117 for four, and the inclement weather resulted in an extended break.

When play resumed late in the day, Holder claimed Rizwan to a catch at the wicket in the very first over before Faheem took advantage of a let off by Jermaine Blackwood at third slip on four, to lend precious support to his skipper.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN 1st innings 217

WEST INDIES 1st Innings

(overnight 251 for eight)

*K Brathwaite run out 97

K Powell c Imran Butt b

Mohammad Abbas 0

N Bonner lbw b Mohammad

Abbas 0

R Chase c wkp Mohammad

Rizwan b Hasan Ali 21

J Blackwood c Mohammad

Abbas b Shaheen Shah Afridi

22

K Mayers lbw b Shaheen Shah

Afridi 0

J Holder c wkp Mohammad

Rizwan b Faheem Ashraf 58

+J Da Silva lbw b Shaheen

Shah Afridi 21

K Roach lbw b Mohammad

Abbas 13

J Warrican b Shaheen Shah

Afridi 1

J Seales not out 0

Extras (b3, lb11, nb6) 20

TOTAL (all out, 89.4 overs) 253

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Powell),

2-1 (Bonner), 3-51 (Chase),

4-100 (Blackwood), 5-100

(Mayers), 6-196 (Holder),

7-221 (Brathwaite), 8-249

(Roach), 9-252 (Warrican), 10-

253 (Da Silva)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas

22-9-43-3, Shaheen Shah

Afridi 21.4-6-59-4 (nb1), Yasir

Shah 13-1-46-0, Faheem

Ashraf 14-6-37-1, Hasan Ali

19-4-54-1 (nb5)

PAKISTAN 2nd Innings

Imran Butt lbw b Roach 0

Abid Ali c Holder b Seales 34

Azhar Ali b Roach 23

*Babar Azam not out 54

Fawad Alam c wkp Da Silva b

Seales 0

+Mohammad Rizwan c wkp

Da Silva b Holder 30

Faheem Ashraf not out 12

Extras (b4, lb2, nb1) 7

TOTAL (5 wkts, 70 overs) 160

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Imran

Butt), 2-56 (Azhar Ali), 3-65

(Abid Ali), 4-65 (Fawad Alam),

5-121 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Bowling: Roach 15-7-15-

2, Seales 13-2-50-2 (nb1),

Mayers 12-4-19-0, Holder

14-5-27-1, Warrican 7-2-28-0,

Chase 6-2-12-0, Brathwaite

3-1-3-0

Position: Pakistan lead by 124

runs with five second innings

wickets intact.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Gregory

Brathwaite

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.