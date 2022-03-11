Road to Triple Crown begins with the Hotline Stakes

The “Road to the Triple Crown” 2022 begins tomorrow (Saturday, March 12) with the 28th running of the $1.2-million Hotline Stakes, a native-bred three-year-old Restricted Allowance 11 (non-wi nners of two) contest for fillies only going six furlongs (1,200m).

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. PELICULA: (3 b f by Soul Warrior – Milestone) – This filly has raced once this season finishing fourth behind three colts. Pelicula seems to have difficulties getting out of the starting gates, thereby hindering her chances of winning. Will be running on and a minor placing might be the best position on offer.

2. OUR ANGEL: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Myangel) – Had her seasonal debut on February 26, ending in fourth place, and with this run acting as a prep, Our Angel is expected to be sharper tomorrow. Our Angel races with the visor off.

3. A GIFT FROM BEN: (3 ch f by Here Comes Ben – Sage's Gift Box) – A Gift From Ben got rid of the maiden tag 20 days ago going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in a time of 1:08.1, which was not a bad clocking given the slow nature of the track in recent times. However, A Gift From Ben might not be ready for this bunch.

4. RUPUNZEL: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Miss Pasion) – Winner of the Eight Thirty Sprint in February. Then Rupunzel came from behind horses to win going away by 1 ¾ lengths in an encouraging time of 59.3 seconds for five furlongs straight. Rupunzel is a dogged competitor, who in her nine starts to date has hit the board on all nine occasions. This filly who is going to have a say in the outcome of the Hot Line.

5. VALHALLA: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Jah Karma) – Valhalla won on debut (January 22), and then returned on February 5 to finish third behind two foreigners. Valhalla has speed and is expected to be on or near to the headlines. She is going to make her presence felt throughout.

6. PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR: (3 b f by Buzz Nightmare – Khalessi's Revenge) – Started with a bang in August of 2021, when she won the first two-year-old race of that season. Since then Prncsshootingstar has raced twice finishing fourth on October 30 (six furlongs) and then third on November 27 (seven furlongs). Prncsshootingstar returns in the Hotline after a break of 105 days, and will use her known speed to good effect, as rivals here will have to catch her.

7. SILENT MISSION: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Lady Mandi) – Silent Mission last raced in the Grade 111 Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy last October when she was third behind Slammer and Perfect Brew, after being with the early pace only to fade in the straight. In that October race, Silent Mission ran in front of Prncsshootingstar and has every chance of winning despite being away from competitive racing for 133 days. Silent Mission races tomorrow with the visor off.

8. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (3 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Hard-knocking filly who has faced the starter 13 times, yet even that experience will not be adequate to earn a spot on the board.