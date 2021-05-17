Rojorn Di Pilot to land safely ahead of God of Love

Rojorn Di Pilot to land safely ahead of God of LoveMonday, May 17, 2021
|
BY RUDDY ALLEN
|
Rojorn Di Pilot, after finishing second to the out-of-class and talented American-bred Sir Alton on last over the straight course, is now poised to go one better as he takes on rivals in the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance highlighting event, again over the straight course at Caymanas Park today.
Trained by Ian Parsard, Rojorn Di Pilot, to be ridden by Omar Walker, was beaten by 4 1/2 lengths behind Sir Alton in the race which ended in a quick 58.2 seconds, with his time being 59.1 seconds.
That was his first run since October of last year. With the pipe opener and working fairly well coming into the race, Rojorn Di Pilot could easily brush aside rivals, especially from this convenient outside draw.
The race is positioned as the sixth event on the nine-race card and has a post time of 3:25 pm. First race is at 12:30 pm.
God of Love, stepping down from Open Allowance company, should make the race competitive for the favourite.
God of Love is on the move at exercise, posting a decent 36.4 seconds for three furlongs (600m) a week ago. He always acts well over the straight and despite not the best drawn at post one and top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb), is sure to take the fight to the favourite in the latter stages of the race.
The likes of Laban should also make the race interesting. Laban was a winner over this distance back in September of last year in a quick 58.1 seconds, making him one to watch here. Refitted with the visor, Laban could fight this out successfully.
The presence of Harry's Train, Eagle One, Ras Emanuel and Formal Gladiator should provide some early excitement.
Also on tap is the Drumbeat Trophy feature, an Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) going down the straight as well.
Smarty Tradition, Blu Attitude, Mamacita, Big Dream and Smokey Topaz are the top contenders. Mamacita,who comes into the race with two wins on the trot, is the pick to win the event.
Ones to watch
Race 1) Coco Chanel/Lazer Light/Latapy
Race 2) Another Commander/Stanislaus/Mr Ambassador
Race 3) Make Up Artist/Lava Boy/Undecided
Race 4) Radical/Sir Arjun Babu/Sir Puddington
Race 5) Mamacita/Blu Attitude/Smokey Topaz
Race 6) Rojorn di Pilot/God of Love/Laban
Race 7) Weekend Jazz/Silent Seeker/Task Force
Race 8) Flame Carrier/Hilly's Vision/Midnight Blue
Race 9) De Inevitable/Nuclear Emma/Thunderstrike
