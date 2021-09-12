Rojorn di Pilot lands Reggae Trophy feature

Rojorn di Pilot, the Ian Parsrad-conditioned five-year-old bay horse, once again showed his true grit, determination and likeness for the straight course when landing the $2-million Reggae Trophy feature call at five furlongs (1,000m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With Dick Cardenas in the saddle and a mere 50.0kgs (110 lb), Rojorn di Pilot got up in time where it mattered the most, outballing sprint champion Patriarch (Oshane Nugent) by three parts of a length to win the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event.

After coming away well from the number five post, Rojorn di Pilot was held by Cardenas just behind the pace as Patriarch dictated terms ahead of Salvation (Oneil Mullings). As the runners dashed past the dummy rails and on to the main track, Cardenas asked his mount to go and Rojorn di Pilot hooked up Patriarch and a busy Nugnetin a drive to the wire.

But it was Rojorn di Pilot who proved the stronger of the two and came away with the win in the end, his second for the season from six starts.

The final time for the event was a decent 58.1 seconds.

Meanwhile, trainer Jason DaCosta and jockeys Tevin Foster and Anthony Thomas won two races each on the 10-race card.

DaCosta saddled Deezi (Phillip Parchment) in the third race and Lure of Lucy (Anthony Thomas) in the seventh race. Thomas had earlier won aboard Corazon sin Miedo for owner/trainer Kibbeisha Littlein the fourth race for his double.

Foster won aboard Strikinglygorgeous in the first race for trainer Ray Phillips, and Faukland in the sixth race for trainer Gary Crawford.

Racing continues on Wednesday.

— Ruddy Allen