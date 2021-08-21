Romar Beckford – the behind-the-scenes man at Portmore United

MOST Jamaican men aspire to lead a team to a championship as the leading goalscorer, a dominant defender, or some other stalwart on the pitch.

Romar Beckford, however, is different.

His footballing aspirations centre on leading the affirmation of Jamaica Premier League (JPL), JP St Mary's-sponsored outfit, Portmore United Football Club as a regional powerhouse.

“Ever since I've been at Portmore it has more off-the-field actions that speak for me,” Beckford, the operations manager at the club, said in a recent interview. “I've tried my best to make sure that the guys are well-rounded, not only footballwise. We offer classes [and] have had interview sessions to make sure they can articulate themselves well. We have also taught them simple things like online banking and day-to-day activities so they can make themselves better — anything to positively impact the lives of every player who walks through the club's doors.”

He firmly believes divine intervention landed him the role and that it has continued to guide him in the post for little over a year.

“I got a dream couple weeks before, and I said to my wife that, 'I don't know why I keep seeing red, white and blue and I am on a football field playing.' She said it was probably just my usual football dreams because I used to play for Kingston College, Jamaica College and UWI. But then I said to myself, 'No, it must be something more.'

“And then one day I met the general manager, Clive Marshall. [Marshall] asked me what was going on and I told him I wanted to apply for a job here. He said, 'Well, the manager just left a week ago.' So, it was basically divine connection,” Beckford said laughingly. “God actually lined up that for me to be at Portmore to impact the lives of these men.”

Professional Manager

A graduate of The University of the West Indies in operations management and marketing, Beckford says the biggest lesson he has learnt so far is the value of being versatile and adaptable.

“One of the things that definitely hits home is logistics because if I'm not on my P's and Q's the team won't be at the game, the team won't have refreshments. I have to make sure all the guys, the gear, everything that is necessary are there.

“Number two is definitely marketing. It takes a lot from me because I have to make the graphics. I have to make sure that we, as a brand, are bringing our best selves out there to the world,” he explained.

His values of personal accountability and integrity are necessary as he has direct oversight of the club's finances and has regular dialogue with the board of directors.

Speaking of the club's finances, Beckford knows how important securing sponsorship is to the day-to-day management of the club. He commends JP St Mary's for their commitment to football through their cash and nutritional support, stating: “JP St Mary's is an excellent brand and we knew we would be a good match because of our previous relationships — and honestly, champions associate themselves with champions. We are glad to have them,” he said.

Even though he does still thoroughly enjoy the game on the field, Beckford has discovered that his true passion lies in watching the development of the junior players.

“One of our main programmes is our youth and grass roots programme. We invest a lot in that because we believe that youths are the future,” said Beckford. “Our senior team, they have a lot of emphasis on how they carry themselves — being good, professional examples — and they try to be a part of the lives of young players.”