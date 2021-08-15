Roofe brace sends Rangers into cup quarter-finals

GLASGOW, Scotland (CMC) — Reggae Boyz target Kemar Roofe fired a double as Rangers ended a run of three defeats by demolishing Dunfermline 5-0 in a one-sided encounter on Friday to reach the quarter-finals of Scottish League Cup.

The Ibrox side, showing eight changes following their Champions League exit at the hands of Malmo while 28-year-old striker Roofe was suspended, raced into a 4-0 half-time lead before adding a fifth after the break.

Walsall-born Roofe put Rangers, Scotland's reigning league champions, four up in the 33rd minute and added to Dunfermline's discomfort by dusting himself down and scoring from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after he had been fouled.

Roofe said recently he was in the process of obtaining a Jamaican passport in order to represent Reggae Boyz, in the Caribbean side's bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Last March, he was banned for four games after being sent off early in a Europa League match against Slavia Prague for a reckless tackle on goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who suffered a fractured skull.

After 2-1 defeats by Malmo sandwiched a 1-0 Scottish Premiership loss to Dundee United, Rangers were looking for a positive start and showed no mercy with their opener on three minutes through John Lundstram.

Scott Wright doubled the lead on 17 minutes and Ianis Hagi headed a third two minutes later before Roofe took over.

Rangers' Assistant Manager Gary McAllister said: “We started the game ever so well. We looked nice and sharp in front of goal.

“It's been a tough week. We scored an early goal, which helps. We looked exciting. We've got a heavy schedule. Every player's so key.”

Rangers next host Alashkert of Armenia in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg.