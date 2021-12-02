Roofe strikes late as Rangers sink Hibs

Glasgow , United Kingdom (AFP) — Kemar Roofe's late penalty fired Rangers to a 1-0 win at Hibernian yesterday as Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start as the Scottish champions' new manager.

Reggae Boy Roofe netted from spot after Ryan Kent was fouled by Ryan Porteous, giving Van Bronckhorst three-successive victories since he replaced Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

While Gerrard suffered his first defeat as Aston Villa boss yesterday against Manchester City, Van Bronckhorst took leaders Rangers seven points clear of second-placed Celtic.

The Hoops can close that gap if they beat Hearts today.

Dundee secured consecutive league wins for the first time this season thanks to a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at Dens.

Dundee had beaten Motherwell 3-0 on Saturday and they picked up where they left off, deservedly taking another three points thanks to a first-half Danny Mullen goal.

Ryan Hedges and David Bates netted their first league goals of the season to ease the pressure on Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass as the Dons overcame 10-man Livingston 2-0.

Hedges drilled home a low effort midway through the first half and was on the receiving end of the challenge that saw Jackson Longridge sent off for a second booking after 61 minutes.

That left the visitors facing a challenging final half-hour, and Bates sealed the points as he turned home a Jonny Hayes free kick at the far post.

St Mirren and Ross County shared a 0-0 draw in yesterday's other game.