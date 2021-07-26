Rose guides Portmore past Humble Lions

HAVING set a target of six goals and eight assists for the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, Demar Rose delivered two of those assists in a man of the match performance that handed Portmore United a 3-0 win over Humble Lions FC at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Rose first paved the way for Captain Ricardo Morris to fire home in the 30th minute and also played the role of provider for Javick McFarlane (58th). Substitute Chavany Willis (84th) grabbed the other to wrap up Portmore United's fourth win of the season, powered by Digicel.

With the win, Portmore reclaimed top spot on 12 points while Humble Lions, who were suffering their fifth-consecutive defeat, remain rooted at the foot of the standings without a point.

Mount Pleasant FA moved up the ladder to fourth on eight points as a solitary goal from Kesslan Hall (79th) gave them a 1-0 win over ninth-place Arnett Gardens (three points) in yesterday's second contest of the double-header.

On Saturday, Clarendon outfit Vere United, in second on 11 points, extended their unbeaten run with a 3-2 win over third-place Harbour View (eight points), while Dunbeholden FC moved up to sixth position on six points following their 3-1 win over 10th-place Molynes United (two points).

The league's other unbeaten team, Waterhouse FC, in seventh on five points, will return from an idle week to tackle eighth-place Tivoli Gardens (four points) in today's lone contest at 3:30pm at the same venue.

In yesterday's curtain-raiser, Portmore United dominated all facets of the game from start to finish, allowing Humble Lions very little room to breathe in defence and offering them no clear path to form meaningful attacks.

In fact, so frantic was the start by Ricardo Gardner's side that it took a mere three minutes for Morris to test Humble Lion's goalkeeper Mikhail Harris with a low, sirling free kick from about 25 yards out.

Portmore United eventually found the go-ahead goal on the half-hour mark through Morris, who was allowed time and space to bury a left-footed effort after Rose led a telling build-up from the middle of the park.

It was more of the same on the resumption as Portmore United doubled the lead 13 minutes in when Rose floated a weighted pass from close to the half-line to McFarlane who raced into the box and finished a thumping right-footer.

They got a third goal when Willis struck home powerfully only six minutes from time.

Yesterday's results

Portmore 3, Humble Lions 0

Mount Pleasant 1, Arnett Gardens 0

Saturday's results

Vere United 3, Harbour View 2

Dunbeholden FC 3, Molynes United 1

Today's game

3:30 pm — Waterhouse FC vs Tivoli Gardens FC

— Sherdon Cowan