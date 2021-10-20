Roy Rogers, Lure of Lucy cop 'Big Sub' Memorial Trophy feature

Co-champion and leading jockey Anthony “St May” Thomas notched another milestone when he brought up his 400th career win aboard the Jason DaCosta-trained Lure of Lucy in Division Two of the $1 million Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Thomas put Lure of Lucy in front at the off ahead of Superluminal (Omar Walker) and Excessive Force (Oneil Mullings) and maintained his gallop well down the backstretch although allowing Superluminal to go by at the six-furlong (1,200m) marker in the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event.

Lure of Lucy then regained the lead at the half-mile and never looked back as the three-year-old American-bred bay filly opened up on rivals approaching the distance. The confident Thomas then sent Lure of Lucy on her way in deep stretch to a length and a half win in the end. Go Deh Girl (Tevin Foster) finished in second place with One Don (Robert Halledeen) getting up for third spot.

Lure of Lucy (Uncle Lindo – Ring of Faith), who was winning for the third-consecutive time, ran one mile (1,600m) in 1:40.1 minutes.

Meanwhile, Division One of Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature event was won by Roy Rogers, in a bold front-running effort. Roy Rogers easily brushed aside rivals by 11 ¾ lengths to win in a smooth time of 1:39.2 minutes.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates, apprentice Nicholas Hibbert hustled up Roy Rogers to take full control of the race ahead of Lalala Bamba (Kiaman McGregor) and Drummer Boy (Dick Cardenas) leaving the intersection at the seven-furlong (1,400m) point.

Roy Rogers maintained his steady gallop down the backstretch before opening up on rivals at the half-mile. Turning for home with a healthy-looking lead, Roy Rogers wasted no time and sprinted clear for his seventh career win from 53 starts. Marquesas (Robert Halledeen) finished in second place with Chinamax (Linton Steadman) getting third place.

Fault Line, trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Shane Richardson, won the $870,000 Heroes Day Trophy — a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition race over seven furlongs. Fault Line came from last place to beat Slamsilano (Romario Spencer) by a neck in a time of 1:31.2 minutes.

Racing continues on Saturday with the running of the $1.5-million Gold Cup over seven furlongs.