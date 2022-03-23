PHOTO: ROYAL FUN-BALL

PHOTO: ROYAL FUN-BALLWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
England and Manchester City winger, Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling (centre) makes a play during an exhibition game at Trech Town playfield on Tuesday. Also taking part in the game were Jamaica and Aston Villa attacker Leon Bailey, Prince William, and members of the Kingston College team. The event was part of the three-day Royal Visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate.
(Photo: Joseph Wellington)
