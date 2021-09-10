Royals' hopes hang by a string after damaging defeat

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) climbed to the top of the Caribbean Premier League standings with a comfortable six-wicket win over Barbados Royals, whose sixth defeat of the campaign further narrowed their hopes of qualifying for the final four.

A dismal 93 for nine after being sent in on a helpful wicket was never going to be enough and TKR took their time in overhauling the modest target with 19 balls to spare at Warner Park here yesterday.

Kyle Mayers slammed 24 off 12 balls at the top of the order but those fireworks were all to emerge from Royals as no other batsmen summoned enough enterprise to pass 20.

Spin proved their undoing. Khary Pierre snatched three for 16 from four stingy overs, fellow left-arm spinner champion claimed two for 13 while off-spinner Sunil Narine claimed two for 30, to leave the innings in tatters.

Teenaged fast bowler Jayden Seales was also outstanding with two for 12.

“The toss was crucial. There was a lot of moisture in the wicket when we first got here and it still played difficult throughout,” said a dejected captain Jason Holder.

“I think we're good spirits still. It's been a tough campaign so far but I think the guys are still in really good spirits. All in all, I was happy with the way we fought [defending] the total.

“It was difficult. The two left-arm spinners posed a lot of challenges and Sunil is Sunil. The conditions really helped them this morning.”

The defeat left Royals on four points at the bottom of the table, with only two matches and an academic chance remaining of qualifying for the semi-finals.

TKR, meanwhile, overtook St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the table, alongside them on ten points but ahead on net run rate.

They lost Lendl Simmons first ball to a catch at the wicket off left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir (2-19) and Tion Webster cheaply for nine with 22 runs on the board in the third over.

However, Colin Munro punched 41 not out off 47 balls, striking four fours and a six as he added 39 for the third wicket with fellow left-hander Darren Bravo (19) and a further 24 for the fourth wicket with Tim Seifert (12), to revive the run chase.

“Well done to the boys. At the half-way stage of the tournament we were struggling with a couple wins but we knew exactly where we needed to improve and so far after that we have fixed that area of it,” said TKR skipper Kieron Pollard.

St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors occupy the remaining semi-final spots on eight points.