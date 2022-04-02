Rural Area U-16 football tourney moves into round of 16

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The quarter-final round of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Rural Area Under-16 football competition was completed on Thursday following the final set of first-round matches, setting up the start to the second round on Monday.

Cornwall College and St James High from Zone A; St Elizabeth Technical and Munro College from Zone C; Clarendon College from Zone E; Vere Technical High from Zone F; Port Antonio High and Seaforth from Zone G; and Dinthill Technical from Zone H all progressed to the final 16.

Today, Port Antonio High will meet winless Titchfield High to decide the winners of Zone G, which is being led by Seaforth High with eight points, three more than Port Antonio High.

Earlier, Irwin High and Frome Technical from Zone B; Christiana High and Manchester High from Zone D; Glenmuir High from Zone E; Garvey Maceo from Zone F; and Charlemont High from Zone H had already secured their places in the next round.

The teams will now play in four groups of four teams each with the winner advancing to the semi-finals.

Former all-island champions Cornwall College, who hammered Holland High 8-1 to top Zone A, will face Charlemont High, Christiana High, and Clarendon College in Zone 1; St Elizabeth Technical, the winner of Zone G, Frome Technical and Vere Technical are in Zone 2; Garvey Maceo High, Irwin High, Munro College and the runner-up in Zone G will be in Zone 3; and Glenmuir High, Manchester High, St James High, and Dinthill Technical will play in Zone 4.

On Thursday, Nickane Brown scored a first-half hat-trick, including two penalty kicks, and Dane Buckley scored a brace to lead Cornwall College to a big 8-1 win over hapless Holland High in Montego Bay to top Zone A with 13 points.

Cornwall College led 7-0 at the break with Brown netting in the sixth, 15th, and 22nd minutes, Buckley in the 30th and 38th minutes, Michael Balfour in the 26th minute, and Braxton Richards in the 34th minute.

Tahir Pearson pulled one back for Holland High from a spectacular long-range effort that lodged into the top left-half corner, but the hosts restored their seven-goal advantage when substitute Shaluke Bandoo scored in the 72nd minute.

St James High just held on for a 1-1 draw against William Knibb to take the second spot from Zone A, after goalkeeper Daniel Gilpin saved a second-half penalty kick.

A win for William Knibb would have seen them play a postponed game against Holland on Saturday, with the chance of advancing ahead of St James High.

Irwin High lost their perfect record, losing 2-1 to out-of-contention Petersfield, but held on to the second spot from Zone B.

STETHS beat Black River 3-0 to top Zone C ahead of Munro College, who blanked Lacovia High 4-0.

Despite losing 2-1 to Glenmuir High, who won all three games, Clarendon College to second spot in Zone E ahead of Central High on goal difference after both finished with four points each.

Vere Technical joined Garvey Maceo from Zone F after a 2-1 win over Kemps Hill, while Dinthill Technical beat York Castle High 2-0 for second place in Zone H after Charlemont High won the zone after outscoring Brown's Town High 3-2.

— Paul Reid