Windies boost

FORMER Jamaica coach Junior Bennett believes the inclusion of ace all-rounder Andre Russell in the West Indies squad for upcoming Twenty20 (T20) matches is a major boost as the regional side looks to mould a group for the World Cup in India later this year.

On the other hand, Bennett, who is Jamaica cricket's chief selector, says the absence of star spinner Sunil Narine virtually rules out any chance of the Trinidadian making the cut for the global T20 cricket showpiece.

“The World Cup is almost upon us, so we have to start to assemble a squad that will form the core of the one that's going to represent us at the World Cup. It is good to see Russell back into the T20 set-up,” he said after reigning T20 world champions West Indies last week announced a provisional 18-member squad for home engagements this summer.

West Indies, the reigning T20 world champions after lifting the 2016 title, are to slated to face South Africa, Australia and Pakistan between June and August. Each series will include five T20 matches.

“Russell is one of the leading T20 players in the world and his all-round ability is an asset to the team. Narine would have been a good asset to our bowling unit, but it is just unfortunate that he is not back in the set-up as yet. If he doesn't feature in these matches then it will be almost impossible for him to get in,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

The 33-year-old Jamaican Russell, one of the biggest drawing cards in white-ball cricket, has amassed 6,036 runs in 355 T20 matches.

His uniquely explosive batting has brought him two tons and 23 half-centuries. As a pace bowler he has captured 315 wickets including a best of 5-15. Named the world's leading T20 cricketer in 2019 by the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, Russell is also a massive asset due to his sublime fielding.

Injuries, especially related to his bothersome knees, have limited him to 49 T20 outings for West Indies since debuting in 2011. He last played for the regional team in March 2020 against hosts Sri Lanka, winning the player of the series award in the process.

In the first match he made a whirlwind 35 from 14 deliveries and took 1-33 in the visitors' 25-run victory. In the second T20 of the two-match series his batting was just as exhilarating as he crunched an unbeaten 14-ball 40 in the West Indies seven-wicket win. Prior to his heroics in Sri Lanka his last T20 International was in August 2018.

Narine, who last donned the maroon gear in the summer of 2019, continues to miss out on international action. Cricket West Indies said the spinner informed lead selector Roger Harper he is not yet ready to return to international cricket.

Narine, who turns 33 today, is often dubbed a mystery spinner due to his unique repertoire of deliveries. Though there has been controversy surrounding the legality of his bowling action for some deliveries, he remains one of the most feared spinners in the shortest format.

He has taken 393 wickets in 355 matches, including a best of 5-19, since making his T20 debut 10 years ago. He has played 51 T20 matches for the Caribbean side.

The rescheduled T20 World Cup is to be held in India from October to November.

Squad – Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.