Russell sparkles briefly on winning return to Big Bash

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — Andre Russell's first appearance in four years in Australia's glitzy Big Bash League appeared to breathe fresh life into Melbourne Stars as they beat Sydney Thunder by four wickets here yesterday.

Having recently arrived from United Arab Emirates, where he featured in the Abu Dhabi T10, the high-profile West Indies all-rounder completed the mandatory 72 hours quarantine under COVID-19 protocols before being eligible to suit up for the contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Even so, Russell was forced to play yesterday under Cricket Australia's protocols, which meant him observing social distancing from teammates and being unable to celebrate with them.

He entered the fray in the 18th over after Stars were sent in, lashing two fours in an unbeaten nine-ball 17 as the hosts racked up 165 for four off their 20 overs.

Nick Larkin top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 43 deliveries with five fours, while Hilton Cartwright struck 42 from 30 balls – the pair putting on an invaluable 80 for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Thunder seemed to be cantering to victory at 114 for two after 14 overs before finding themselves restricted to just 43 runs from the last six overs.

Number three Matthew Gilkes belted 56 from 49 ball in an 89-run, third-wicket partnership with Englishman Sam Billings (43) to pull the innings around from danger at 29 for two in the fourth over.

The demise of Billings at the start of the 15th over derailed the run chase, however, handing Stars their first win of the campaign after losing their opener to defending champions Sydney Sixers by a record 152 runs.

Russell sent down four overs of medium pace, but failed to pick up a wicket while conceding 40 runs.

The 33-year-old, still one of the most sought-after players in the franchise T20 format, has in the past played for Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.

He opted out of West Indies' white-ball tour of Pakistan, starting later this week, due to “personal reasons”.