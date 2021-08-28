Rutherford, Bravo help Patriots end winless run

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — St Kitts and Nevis Patriots turned the page on a wretched last season while Barbados Royals extended their poor run, as the hosts produced a clinical all-round performance to come away with an uncomplicated 21-run victory in the second match of the Caribbean Premier League here Thursday night.

Man-of-the-Match Sherfane Rutherford shone with 53 off 43 balls and veteran and Captain Dwayne Bravo chimed in with an excellent unbeaten 47 off 35 deliveries, to get Patriots up to 175 for five, after struggling on 39 for four in the eighth over at one stage.

Royals, who finished fifth of six teams last season and only above Patriots, never found the momentum required and ended on 154 for seven from their 20 overs.

Shai Hope top-scored with 44 but his knock required 38 balls while Azam Khan blasted a 16-ball 28 but Dominic Drakes (2-13) hurt the innings along with fellow left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell (2-39) and Royals never recovered.

“I thought we were pretty good up front with the new ball in the power-play — we got three wickets — and we were able to pick up wickets in the first half of the game,” Royals Captain Jason Holder said.

“In the second half of the game, credit to Bravo and Sherfane, I thought they had a really good partnership and it kind of took the game away from us at the back end.

“I felt we gave them 20 runs too many. Having said that, I still think it's a ground where you can get these runs.”

It was fast bowler Oshane Thomas's aggressive spell which gave Royals in the early advantage, the Jamaican blowing away the top order with a spell of three for 22 from his four overs.

He accounted for Devon Thomas lbw for seven, bowled talisman Chris Gayle off his pads for 12 before having Asif Ali caught at cover for eight.

However, the left-handed Rutherford struck two fours and four sixes while Bravo hammered a single four and four sixes, the pair posting 115 for the fifth wicket.

“I put my mindset in a kind of Test frame just to try and play each ball on its merit,” Bravo said.

“I told Sherfane to give ourselves the best chance, make sure we play the ball under our eyes with a clear mind. Once we bat deep, we know we have Fabian (Allen) still to bat … because at this ground you can capitalise.

“But well done to the Royals, they bowled very well and put pressure on us but I think Sherfane, you have to give a lot of credit to him for the way he batted.”

The victory was the first for Patriots in seven outings dating back to last season.

Royals endured a tragic start to their run chase when Johnson Charles was run out for 12 in the second over, the right-hander dozing on a clear second run with Glenn Phillips (5) and then finding himself stranded.

Phillips nicked to Cottrell behind in the third over with the score on 27 before Holder (10) holed out to mid on off Drakes, and Kyle Mayers skied left-arm spinner Allen to mid-wicket, after spending 16 balls over nine.

Hope tried to stitch up the innings in a 37-run, fifth-wicket stand with Azam, striking four fours and a six, but he smashed Cottrell to Allen at deep mid-wicket in 15th over at 104 for five with pressure building to leave Patriots in total control.

Scoreboard

PATRIOTS

E Lewis c Holder b Mohammad Amir 6

+D Thomas lbw b Thomas 7

C Gayle b Thomas 12

Asif Ali c Azam Khan b Thomas 8

S Rutherford b Holder 53

*D Bravo not out 47

F Allen not out 19

Extras (lb5, w16, nb2) 23

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) 175

Did not bat: D Drakes, S Cottrell, P van

Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-19, 3-38, 4-39,

5-154

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-0-20-1

(w3), Holder 4-0-45-1 (w3), Thomas

4-0-22-3 (w3, nb1), Mayers 3-0-20-0

(w1), Walsh 2-0-25-0 (nb1), Perera 3-0-

38-0.

ROYALS

G Phillips c wkp Thomas b Cottrell 5

J Charles run out 12

+S Hope c Allen b Cottrell 44

*J Holder c Rutherford b Drakes 10

K Mayers c Asif Ali b Allen 9

Azam Khan run out 28

T Perera c Bravo b Drakes 3

A Nurse not out 8

H Walsh not out 16

Extras (b9, w9, nb1) 19

TOTAL (7 wkts, 20 overs) 154

Did not bat: Mohammad Amir, O

Thomas

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-27, 3-49, 4-67,

5-104, 6-117, 7-131

Bowling: Cottrell 4-1-39-2 (w5, nb1),

van Meekeren 3-0-25-0 (w1), Drakes

4-0-13-2 (w1), Fawad Ahmed 3-0-19-0,

Allen 3-0-12-1, Bravo 3-0-37-0 (w2)

Result: Patriots won by 21 runs.

Man of the Match: Sherfane Rutherford

Toss: Royals

Umpires: G Brathwaite, Z Bassarath

TV umpire: C Tuckett