Rutherford's magic seals Patriots win over Tallawahs

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Sherfane Rutherford once again provided his Midas touch, lashing his third half-century in four innings as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots stormed to their fourth-straight win to consolidate their position at the top of the Caribbean Premier League standings here Wednesday night.

In pursuit of a competitive 167 by Jamaica Tallawahs, Patriots made light work of their target to win by six wickets with 14 balls remaining to continue as the only unbeaten side on eight points.

The left-handed Rutherford was once again at the forefront of the Patriots run chase, hitting an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls with two fours and four sixes, to follow up scores of 53, 14, and 58 not out in his last three innings.

The victory never appeared in any doubt, Evin Lewis smashing 39 from 27 balls with two fours and four sixes to post 42 off 27 deliveries for the first wicket with Devon Thomas (12).

Lewis put on another 30 for the third wicket with Ravi Bopara (18) who then added 42 for the fourth wicket with Rutherford.

Fabian Allen arrived to finish the run chase emphatically, belting two fours and three sixes in a 12-ball unbeaten 30, dominating an unbroken 55-run, fifth wicket stand with Rutherford.

Sent in, Tallawahs rallied to 166 for eight with Carlos Brathwaite top-scoring with a 16-ball 27 inclusive of a couple of fours and sixes, Chadwick Walton getting 26 off 25 balls and Powell chipping in with 24 off 27 balls.

The best stands of the innings came when Walton and Kennar Lewis (13) posted 41 for the first wicket, and Brathwaite and Powell put on 47 for the fourth wicket.

Captain and veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo snared three for 25, while seamers Paul van Meekeren (2-27) and Dominic Drakes (2-40) supported with two wickets apiece.