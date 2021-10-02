She's A Wonder to make winning return in I'msatisfied Trophy

She's A Wonder to make winning return in I'msatisfied TrophySaturday, October 02, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
SHE'S A Wonder , who won both the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks Classic races this season, will face older horses for the first time as an outstanding-looking field of seven contest the $1.15-million running of the I'msatisfied Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.
The classy filly has raced six times this season and has won five times. She's A Wonder won a five-furlong (1,000m) round event on her seasonal debut on February 6; The Thornbird Stakes over seven furlongs (1,400m) on April 7; The Portmore over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) on May 1; The 1000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m) on June 5; and the Jamaica Oaks over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on August 7.
Her only defeat in 2021 came in the July 3 Jamaica St Leger over 10 furlongs when she placed third behind Calculus and Further and Beyond.
The Ian Parsard-conditioned She's A Wonder can also sprint, but a winning run against older, well-raced horses for the first time is not going to be an easy task. Yet, it has to be recognised that She's A Wonder possesses a special talent which can come to the fore — even against these.
The I'msatisfied, a three-year-old and upward Open Allowance event, will run over six furlongs (1,200m) and is positioned as the eighth event on the nine-race card with a post time of 3:40 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.
She's A Wonder's preparations coming into this race suggest that she is fit and ready to go. Working alongside the talented Father Patrick on Sunday, September 26, She's A Wonder clocked 1:15.2 minutes for six furlongs, beating her stablemate who ended the gallop in 1:15.4 minutes.
The likes of Duke, Make Up Artist and God of Love should ensure that the race is very competitive from start to finish.
Duke last raced on September 11 and came home third behind Rojorn di Pilot and Patriarch in the Reggae Trophy over the straight course. Duke is now due a victory and with a fast pace expected, he can stay off the pace like he loves to do and then come at them in the last two furlongs. This is Duke's best opportunity in a while to return to the winners' enclosure.
Make Up Artist is one of the revelations of this racing season who destroyed rivals at the Overnight Allowance level on September 22 going six furlongs, to make it five wins from six career starts, all this season. She won by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:11.4 minutes and although stepping up to compete, Make Up Artist can win again — though with good, raw speed present she might be hard pressed to do so.
God of Love, a known speedster, is also now due a win as this ultra-consistent sort finished second behind Mahogany over five and a half furlongs on August 3. He gets a slight pull in the weights, the distance being perfect, and this gelding has shown that he has the quality to sit just off the pace and challenge strongly at the business end of the race. God of Love has every chance of winning.
ONES TO WATCH:
Race 1) Unruly Boss/Vanessa/King Antholew
Race 2) Slammer/Sunset Silhoute/Princess Alani
Race 3) Bold Sami/War Of The Roses/Dorthebutcher
Race 4) Twilight Storm/Powerful Red/Dare to Speak
Race 5) Tradition/Key Witness/Diosa de Oro
Race 6) Aphelios/Sudden Flight/It's A Boy
Race 7) Morse Code/Cruella/Paraiso
Race 8) She's A Wonder/God of Love/Make Up Artist
Race 9) Tomohawk/Ajita/ High Diploma cy
