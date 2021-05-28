Salmon pleased with world best in novel 200m hurdles

SHIANN Salmon produced a world-best 24.86s to win the women's 200m hurdles at Adidas's Boost Boston Games on Sunday.

The event is staged yearly in Boston where sports gear manufacturer Adidas showcases the top athletes signed to their brand in top class “street racing”.

Salmon was participating at the event for the first time and admitted to not being sure how to approach the 200m-straight obstacle race.

“It was a bit confusing, because I wasn't sure how to execute [the race],” she said.

Salmon also revealed that her original race strategy went out the window as soon as the race began, which led to a stumble at the end.

“I initially went in the race thinking I would be alternating at each hurdle, but I went to 9 on my preferred leg so when I got to the last hurdle my right leg came up, and I just landed badly and lost my balance.”

She is pleased with the fact that she is now the fastest ever in the event, after she bettered the likes of American Olympian Shamier Little who was second in 24.91s and Jamaican teammate Ronda Whyte who was third in 25.71s.

“I feel good about it. It's nice to know that I am the fastest ever in this unique race,” Salmon stated.

She also revealed that lining up beside Little, who is a World Championship 400m hurdles silver medalist, had no impact on her whatsoever.

“No, not at all; I've never cared about who is in my race. I just always have one expectation, and that is to execute right so I can win.”

This win, however, does prove a confidence booster for the 22-year-old.

“It somewhat does. I guess with each good performance you gain more confidence.”

Salmon, who signed with Adidas in 2019, believes their Boost Boston Games is a brilliant idea by her sponsors.

“I think it's a really good idea for the best Adidas athletes to compete against each other and showcase their talent in one place.”

Salmon represented Jamaica at the 2019 World Championships and will be hoping to make her first Olympic team next month.

— Dwayne Richards