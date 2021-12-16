Samuda hails approval of new IPC constitution

The approval of the new constitution by the general assembly of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is being hailed by president of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, Christopher Samuda, as “historic with a menu of changes that will revolutionise the governance and administrative structure of the global governing body”.

The constitution was approved with 123 votes from 128 valid votes in the recently held virtual assembly and after a robust review by stakeholders which lasted over two years.

Among the key introductions are the establishment of an independent Nominations Panel to assess membership applications and nominations for positions for several IPC bodies; the inclusion of the first vice-chair of the ipc athletes' council as an executive board member (joining the council's chairperson) in deepening athlete representation and advocacy; the implementation of additional obligations on National Paralympic Committees to protect them from political interference; and the requirement, as a condition of membership, of having formalised mechanisms in decision-making structures that engage and give a voice to athletes.

In addition the IPC will cease to represent the sports of alpine skiing, athletics, biathlon, cross-country skiing, dance sport, ice hockey, powerlifting, shooting, snowboarding, and swimming all of which will be independently governed, with an aspirational deadline of the end of 2026. The decision was taken so as to eliminate perceptions of conflict of interest and disparity in the treatment of resources.

These introductions, along with the refinement of the number, nature, composition and role of the various committees and working groups in aligning their functions with IPC's strategic priorities, will, Samuda said, “decentralise and make more inclusive decision-making without renouncing the authority of the executive board, enhance IPC's capacity and ability to be far more responsive to the needs of its members and give greater accountability, neutrality and transparency to leadership at all levels and the electoral system”.

The general assembly also unanimously approved the membership of the Americas Paralympic Committee, of which President Samuda is an executive board member. In response, President Samuda stated: “I am personally pleased that the Americas Paralympic Committee was unanimously approved by the assembly. The executive board of the Americas Paralympic Committee is charting its independence but as members we continue to place high premium on solid bilateral and multilateral partnerships in para sports and though regional in outlook we understand the importance of cross-border co-operation in the business and globalisation of sport.”

Andrew Parsons, a former president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee, was re-elected as IPC president for a second-consecutive term. He stood unopposed and received 156 yes votes (98 per cent) of the 159 valid votes.

The Jamaica Paralympic Association has been a long-standing member of the governing global body, the International Paralympic Committee, and the regional apex body, the Americas Paralympic Committee.