Samuda urges Western Relays organisers to think broader than the track

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), has challenged the organisers of the Western Relays to look beyond simply staging an event, but to seek to create an experience that will live on long after this generation.

Samuda was one of the speakers at the media launch of the 43rd staging of the event in Montego Bay earlier this week and suggested that instead of just a track meet, seminars and workshops should be part of the concept in the future.

The JOA is one of the new sponsors of the meet that will be held on Saturday at the GC Foster, starting at 11:00 am as its regular home, the Montego Bay Sports Complex, is unable to host track and field events at this time.

Samuda, who hailed meet director Ray Harvey for his work in staging the meet over the years, praised his “unstinting commitment in staging this event annually but also his unstinting commitment to the development of our youths and our sports men and sports women and his concept of development is one that should be replicated and duplicated”.

Samuda said: “The JOA treats events as experiences and I would recommend to you that you treat this event as an experience, an experience in the development of our youths, our sportsmen and our sportswomen, but most importantly not just an experience of the now, the present, but an experience for the future because what we are consumed with, unfortunately, is staging events.

“We must look for experiences for our young people where we provide them with an opportunity not only to learn the progress of the sport but also the discipline, the aspirations, the inspirations of the sport and in that regard I commend you and I exhort you to have a look at a concept in the future where you not only stage the relays as a physical event but let us have a precursor of workshops and seminars which would create a festival which would be an experience of events.”

The JOA boss said they would soon be launching “our Commonwealth Games campaign and our watchwords will be 'Wealth in the Commonwealth'. There is wealth in sports, beyond the times, beyond distances, beyond parchment. There is wealth in sports and that wealth resides not only in our feet and hands but in our minds, our souls and our spirits”.

He said it was in this “respect that Western Relays must walk itself into an experience, it must morph itself into an experience, it must morph itself into an event that will not only be recorded by historians, sportsmen and otherwise, but also by our national curators of sport. So you are the custodians of the event now, but your legacy will fall into the custody of others in the future and I have no doubt that you have prepared the ground very fertile for them to inherit an experience”.