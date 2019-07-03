Sandals hits winning runs at Cricket World Cup

MANCHESTER, England — Results might be sub-par for West Indies on the field at the Cricket World Cup, but team sponsor Sandals is flying the Caribbean banner high in the United Kingdom.

The UK-based Sandals staff hosted the West Indies delegation and other partners at a reception in Manchester recently, showcasing the intertwined relationship between cricket, which remains close to the heart of Caribbean people, and the popular hotel chain.

“We're a very visual brand, so we make sure we've got as many touchpoints as possible,” said Karl Thompson, the managing director of Sandals UK, after greeting the cricketers

“We have [branded] taxis all over the country — Manchester, London, in Scotland, you name it, we're out there. Obviously, we got the TV advertising — for the Caribbean there is nobody else that has the marketing that we have.

“We've got a very dedicated team making sure that we send as many people back out to the Caribbean. We've been growing from the UK exponentially every year and we'll continue to strive to get as many people possible out to enjoy the Caribbean as is possible,” he noted.

Thompson told the Jamaica Observer that his loyalty has been torn at the World Cup.

“I was brought up in New Zealand as an English boy — I'm a Yorkshire man. Obviously, England is up there, but I've got a soft spot for New Zealand, and the calypso cricket is also what I really love,” he said.

West Indies superstar batsman Christopher Gayle was a relative newcomer in the team during a previous spell of Sandals sponsorship.

“We know the history with Sandals, and luckily, I was around at the time before when Sandals used to sponsor West Indies cricket. It's a good feeling to have Sandals back on board with West Indies cricket,” the former regional team captain told the Observer.

“They have been sponsoring the team now for maybe a year or more and it's good to have them back and looking forward to even better things.

“I can't complain — one of the biggest hotel brands you can think about. Hopefully, we can get more series wins, do well in tournaments and ICC events,” Gayle said.

— Sanjay Myers