Scenes from yesterday's track and field action

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (second left), the defending champion, eases to victory ahead of second-placed Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji (right), third-placed Germany's Tatjana Pinto (second right) and Italy's Vittoria Fontana in the women's 100m heats during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium.

Jamaica's Traves Smikle competes in the men's discus throw qualification during the 2020 Tokyo

Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo yesterday. Smikle failed to advance. (Photos: AFP)

Jamaica's Fedrick Dacres competes in the men's discus throw qualification during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium yesterday. Dacres failed to progress to the final.

Jamaica's Natoya Goule (left) and Benin's Noeli Yarigo (second left) collide in the women's 800m heats during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo yesterday.

Jamaica's Chad Wright reacts as he competes in the men's discus throw qualification during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium yesterday. (Photos: AFP)