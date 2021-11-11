Schoolboy football goes digital with SportsMax

All it takes is a smartphone and lots of team spirit for fans to enjoy the heavily anticipated return of the schoolboy football season, beginning tomorrow.

With no spectators allowed during the first round of matches, chief marketing officer for title sponsor Digicel, Nasha-Monique Douglas, is assuring fans that they will get full coverage of all the matches via the SportsMax app on their smartphone, SportsMax channels on Digicel+, or on CEEN TV for members of the Disapora.

“Digicel is proud to once again provide significant support for the Caribbean's largest inter-school football competition.” Douglas said.

“We are just as excited as the fans for the return of the tournament, which is why we have created the best possible viewing experience through the SportsMax app and TV channels.”

A seasoned supporter of local football, Douglas also shared that the long-awaited season is shaping up to feature some of the hottest rivalries among young footballers who are eager to make their schools proud. Before the first whistle blows, fans can download the SportMax app and use their Prime Bundle data to ensure that they don't miss even a minute of the action, at home or on the go.

In keeping the enjoyment digital, Digicel will be giving its customers chances to win up to $500,000 for their school when they enter the Rep Your School competition in the BiP app. They can also play Stream to Win in the SportsMax app, and the #GotSkills football tricks challenge on TikTok to win even more prizes.

Digicel is also helping the young footballers to elevate their game by staging mentorship sessions with its Brand Ambassador Reggae Boy Damion Lowe. The Egypt-based defender will participate in a series of meetups that will focus on developing soft skills, how to transition to the professional league, while sharing his personal stories of struggle and success.

Douglas concluded: “As a long-standing supporter of local football at all levels, Digicel is passionate about the success of the sport. We welcome this opportunity to collaborate with ISSA to revive the tournament. The health and safety of our student-athletes are out top priorities, so we encourage all participants to observe all necessary health and safety protocols.”