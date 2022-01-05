Best of the best!

THE schoolboy football season resumes today, after a holiday break, with the quarter-final round of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Champions Cup.

The four semi-finalists from the Manning Cup will face off against the four semi-finalists from the daCosta Cup in what will be the first round of the competition.

Reigning champions Kingston College (KC) will begin their defence of the title against first-time qualifiers Manning's School in the feature game at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex, starting at 3:15 pm.

KC are the only school to have won the all-island knockout title more than once, securing their second hold the last time the competition was held in 2019.

They have been enjoying a very good Manning Cup season so far and are the only schoolboy football team to boast a 100 per cent win record, going into the break. Ludlow Bernard has guided his team to eight wins from eight games and will be hoping that his boys will take that form into their first game of 2022.

For Manning's School, this is unknown territory as they have not been to the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup since 2012, long before the Champions Cup competition came into existence.

But the team from Westmoreland has been enjoying a dream season, topping Group B of the daCosta Cup and winning seven while drawing two of their nine games, which saw them through to the daCosta Cup final four and into the Champions Cup.

KC will start favourites but the veteran Everton Tomlinson will have his boys up for the challenge against the champions.

The KC/Manning's clash will be preceded by the game between St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Dinthill Technical, which is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.

STATHS have ridden their luck this season and squeezed into the top four of the Manning Cup after securing a come-from-behind 1-1 draw with Mona High. They have been good at scoring goals this season but poor at defending a lead, quite the opposite of what they were known for during the last few seasons.

STATHS are not new to this competition but they have not enjoyed much success and will be hoping that in this season where things have been so topsy-turvy for them, they can continue to defy the odds and advance to the semi-finals.

The task for STATHS will be a difficult one, however, as Dinthill are the only team in all of schoolboy football yet to concede this season.

The Dinthill airtight defence has kept out all and sundry in their nine games played thus far as they have won eight and drawn one. Their 25 goals so far indicate that they know their way to the back of the net and will fancy their chances of getting the better of the team from Bumper Hall.

Based on the record of the two teams this term Dinthill will certainly start as favourites, but STATHS have delivered the results when it mattered so far and will believe that they too stand a chance of winning and making the final four.

Over at Stadium East, reigning Manning Cup champions Jamaica College (JC) will battle Garvey Maceo at 1:00 pm.

JC had a poor start to the season but have since turned things around and now look the part. They have won their last seven games, six of which were clean sheets. They won the inaugural staging of this competition and, despite being back to the final again, have yet to put their hands on the trophy for a second time.

Davion Ferguson will be hoping that his team gets off to a good start as he tries to get his hands on the trophy for the first time.

Merron Gordon saw his team dumped from the first round of this competition in 2019 but with a deep squad of talented players will believe that they can put on a better show this time around.

Garvey Maceo are another unbeaten team in the daCosta Cup and have won eight of nine, plundering 35 goals while conceding only four. They are a highly offensive team and will definitely fancy their chances of securing a win.

Both teams like playing on the front foot, which could make this game a goal-fest.

Charlie Smith High will look to deny the 2019 losing finalists Clarendon College (CC) in the feature game at Stadium East starting at 3:15 pm.

It has not been smooth sailing for Charlie Smith this season as they have won six but lost three of their nine games.

However, while things have not been easy for the team coached by Eugene Williams, they have shown that they are a team of character and have come up with the goods at key moments in the season.

This game against CC could prove to be the sternest test of their season.

For their part, CC have gotten their act together after suffering a shock loss to Glenmuir High and are now moving like the champions they are. They suffered a setback during the quarter-finals when many of their players contracted food poisoning but should be back to full health by now.

Coach Lenworth Hyde has yet to get his hands on this particular trophy and is desperate to do so this season.

He will be hoping that his boys will be both physically and mentally up for the challenge.

The four winning teams today will go back into another draw to determine the semi-final pairings.