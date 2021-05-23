DENNIS THE MENACE

EIGHT days after winning the Class One boys' 100m at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, schoolboy Sachin Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical High Schools (STETHS) returned to National Stadium to run a blistering 10.15 seconds and win the men's 100m at the first of the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series.

Running in the penultimate section of nine, Dennis blew away the field as he ran a personal best time to upstage the senior athletes on Saturday morning. Former STETHS athlete Nigel Ellis, who now represents MVP Track and FIeld Club, was second in 10.25s while Jazeel Murphy of Titans International was third in 10.35s.

Oshane Bailey of Sprintec Track Club won the final section in 10.30s and was third overall.

The vastly improved Roneisha McGregor of UWI Mona won the women's 100m in a respectable 11.37s. Shockoria Wallace of MVP was second in 11.41s, while Jodean Williams of Racers Track Club was third in 11.50s.

Shimayra Williams of Elite Performance won the women's 100m hurdles in a season's best 12.83s ahead of second-place Yanique Thompson of Sprintec in 13.11s and Shanette Allison of G C Foster College of Physical Education & Sport third in 13.88s.

Rasheed Broadbell of MVP continues to impress in the men's 110m hurdles, winning in another personal best of 13.10s ahead of Commonwealth Games champion and teammate Ronald Levy, who was second in 13.29s, and Norman Pittersgill, also of MVP, who was third in 13.98s.

Jorge Liranzo of Cameron Blazers won the men's 800m 1:51.24 ahead of the G C Foster College pair of Dennick Luke, who was second in 1:51.28s, and Taj-Leon Wisdom who was third in 1:53.46.

One hour after her first win of the day, McGregor returned to cap a very good day for herself when she won the 200m in a personal best 22.99s. Shimayra Williams of Elite Performance was second 23.06s while Nandra Srabani of MVP was third in 23.32s.

The men's 200m went to Tyquando Tracey in 20.47s ahead of Brendon Rodney of Sprintec in 20.51 and his teammate Romario Williams in 20.55s.

The men's 400m hurdles was won by Troy Whyte of G C Foster in 50.96s, Owayne Russell of Racers was second in 51.24s, while Malik James-King of Legacy was third in 53.54.

Candice McLeod of the UWI Mona ran a personal best 51.12s to win the women's 400m, Tovea Jenkins of Sprintec also had a personal best 51.54s, while Tiffany James-Rose ran the second-fastest time of her career to place third in the event with 51.66s.

Demish Gaye of Sprintec, who was performing at the stadium for the first time this season, won the men's 400m in a season's best 45.84s. Rusheen McDonald was second in 46.06, while Akani Slater of G C Foster was third in 46.15s.

In the field, national champion O'Dayne Richards threw over 20m for the first time this season when he won the men's shot put with 20.21m. Kobe Lawrence, who competed unattached, was second with 17.24m while Rasheed Downer of UWI was third with 16.01m.

Traves Smikle of UWI won the men's discus with 61.99m, Chad Wright of Throwers R' Us was second with 57.96m, while Devar Clayton of G C Foster College was third with 43.64m.

Samantha Hall of Throwers R' Us won the women's discus with 53.76m, Shamella Donaldson of UWI was second with 49.90m and Krishna Jayasankar of Throwers R' Us was third with 48.09m.

Tissanna Hickling of G C Foster remained unbeaten in the women's long jump this season, taking the event with a best of 6.10m, while Jodian Stewart of MVP was second with 5.88m. Octavia Dunn of Tap Athletics was third with 4.97m.

Emanuel Archibald of Ricketts PC won the men's long jump with 7.82m, Shawn-D Thompson of G C Foster was second with 7.58m, while Domon Williams of Ricketts PC was third with 7.38m.

The winners of the Premium events, who achieved the specified standards, received $100,000 for first place, $60,000 for second place and $40,000 for third. Fourth through sixth also received prize money.

The winners of the Classic events received $70,000, second-place received $35,000, while third-place received $20,000. Fourth through sixth also received cash prizes.

The Premium events for week one were the 100m for men and women, 400m for men and women, 200m for men and discus for men.

The Classic events were men's 110m hurdles, women's 200m, women's 400m hurdles and women's long jump. The non-prize events will be the men's 400m hurdles and 800m and women's 100m hurdles and discus.

The second meet in the series will be held at National Stadium on Saturday. The Premium, Classic and non-prize events will be rotated for week two.