SHELLY-ANN Fraser-Pryce produced a scintillating display of sprinting at the National Stadium in Kingston yesterday morning to rewrite the record books when she ran a personal best and new Jamaican national record of 10.63 seconds (+1.3m/s) to win the women's 100m at the final of the JOA/JAAA Olympic Destiny Series.

Running in section one, Fraser-Pryce was out of the blocks with her usual quick start, leaving Natasha Morrison and the rest of the field in her wake to win by more than five metres. Morrison, who represents MVP Track and Field Club, was second in 10.95 seconds while her teammate Kashieka Cameron was third in 11.39 seconds.

Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club won the men's 100m in a personal best of 10.10 seconds (+1.2m/s), ahead of Julian Forte of MVP who was second in 10.15 seconds while third place went to Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen High who won section three in a personal best 10.21 seconds (+1.7m/s).

Earlier in the morning, Shericka Jackson of MVP cruised to victory in the women's 200m in 22.93 seconds (+0.9m/s) while her teammate Anthonique Strachan was second in 23.39 seconds. Michae Harriott of G C Foster College was third in 23.66 seconds.

The men's 200m was won by Brendon Rodney of SprinTec Track Club in 20.49secs (-0.7m/s) ahead of Rasheed Dwyer, also of SprinTec, who was second in 20.54secs, and Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen who also had a personal best in this event of 20.60secs.

Yanique Thompson of SprinTec won the women's 100m hurdles for a second week in a row, stopping the clock at 13.12secs (+0.6m/s). Alexis James, who won section two, was second overall in 13.62secs while Melaine Walker, who was second in section one, was third overall in 13.80secs.

Orlando Bennett, running unattached and into a very strong headwind of (-3.7m/s), won the men's 110m hurdles in 13.76secs. Jordani Woodley of Rusea's High was second in 14.03secs while Norman Pittersgill of MVP was third in 14.12secs.

Janieve Russell continued to fine-tune for the National Championships when she won the women's 400m hurdles for the second week running, this time in 54.88secs, ahead of Ristananna Bailey-Cole of Titans International who was second in 58.98secs. Lashanna Graham, competing unattached, was third in 1:00.47secs.

Troy White of G C Foster College won the men's 400m hurdles in 51.23secs, ahead of Owayne Russell of Racers who was second in 51.60secs and Malik James-King of Legacy Athletics who was third in 51.66secs.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson of MVP ran her first 400m in weeks and took the event in 51.06secs, running into a very strong headwind. Candice McLeod of UWI was second in 51.22secs while Roneisha McGregor of Puma was third in 51.43secs.

In the absence of the more senior athletes, Tyrice Taylor, who ran unattached, won the men's 400m in 47.19secs. Keeno Burrell of Racers was second in 47.21secs while Akani Slater of G C Foster was third in 47.30secs.

The women's 800m went to Kayan Green, who ran unattached, while the St Catherine High pair of Kitania Headley (2:15.15 minutes) and Serena Douglas (2:16.68 minutes) were second and third, respectively.

Fans were denied the expected blockbuster in the men's 800m as the favourites, Chevonne Hall of Edwin Allen, who won the event in a new record time at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships last month, and Kimar Farquharson, whose record was broken, both failed to finish.

The race was won by Dennick Luke of G C Foster College, who caught Handal Roban of Jamaica College at the tape to win in 1:49.86 minutes. Roban was second in 1:49.94 minutes while J'Voughnn Blake, also of Jamaica College, was third in 1:50.33 minutes.

Ralford Mullings, who competed unattached, won the men's discus with 58.99m, ahead of Chad Wright of Throwers 'R' Us who was second with 58.67m. Trevor Gunzell of Explosive Unit was third with 54.02m.

Samantha Hall of 'Throwers R Us' continued her winning ways in the women's discus with a best of 59.93m. Shamella Donaldson of UWI was second with 53.53m, while Krishna Jayasankar of Throwers R Us was third with 48.27m.

Kimberley Williamson, who was the only competitor in the women's high jump, had a best of 1.79m.

Lushane Wilson of G C Foster College won the men's high jump with 2.16m. His teammate Horatio Humphrey was second with 2.05m and Nishorn Pierre of JC was third with 2.00m.

O'Dayne Richards made it three from three in the men's shot put at the series, with 19.49m. Courtney Lawrence of Petersfield High was second with 18.21m and Moses Parkinson of G C Foster College had a season's best 16.43m for third.

Shantae Foreman of St Jago High won the women's long jump for the second week running, cutting the sand at 6.12m for the win. Jodian Stewart of MVP was second with 5.94m, while Octavia Dunn of Taps was third with 5.27m.

World Champion Tajay Gayle won the men's long jump with a wind-aided 8.56m. Shakwon Coke, who competed unattached, was second with 7.86m while Shawn-D Thompson of G C Foster College was third with 7.74m.