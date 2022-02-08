Jamaica Scorpions Assistant Coach Andrew Richardson says players are eager to get going in the West Indies four-day cricket championship which has not been contested since 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Scorpions, captained by John Campbell, are scheduled to open their account, starting on Wednesday, against home team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

“The guys are in high spirits and everyone is ready to go,” Richardson told the Jamaica Observer, while noting that the Super50 Cup a year ago was the last time any regional competition was staged.

“Other than practice games or the guys in this squad who have been involved in international cricket, this is the first taste of competition for a lot of players since this time last year.

“You can sense the anxiety; the players are just eager to go out there and express themselves. We just hope that the level of anxiety is channelled in the right direction and that there's a favourable outcome,” he said.

The visitors, who last lifted the regional four-day crown in 2012 at the end of a five-year title-winning run, which began in 2008, had their first training session in Tarouba on Monday after departing Jamaica on Saturday.

“We had our first training session today and we covered all aspects. We did some work at the centre wicket and a couple wickets at the back. All the guys got a run out today and they are looking good. It's just, you know, to hit our straps when the game begins in a couple of days' time. The guys are putting in the work; it's just a matter of executing on the day when the time comes,” said Richardson, who is assistant to Head Coach Andre Coley.

Despite some training limitations for the Scorpions at different stages during the pandemic, Richardson, a former Jamaica fast bowler, suggested players have prepared well. The true test, he believes, will arrive when they have to execute during the cut and thrust of competition.

“They've been caged up for a little while. COVID-19 has forced people to adjust their lives and lifestyles, so we are just trying to make the best of the situation at the moment. The guys have been doing a lot of background work, so we just want to see where all of it can bear fruit.

“We've had our challenges with COVID, and I think we've tried to manage it the best way we can. We've had to train in smaller numbers and make the necessary adjustments to keep our players active and sharp and ready. We got a few practice games under our belts, but this is where you want to hit the ground running. We have to win one-ball battles and win session by session and take it from there,” he told the Observer.

Barbados Pride are defending champions after lifting the title in the 2019-20 season which was truncated because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There was no regional four-day competition last season.

After the match against the Red Force, the Scorpions are scheduled to oppose the Pride in Barbados next week.

Cricket West Indies said the competition will then break for England's tour of the Caribbean, and is to resume with the final three regional four-day matches scheduled for May.

Squad: John Campbell (captain), Brad Barnes, Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Alwyn Williams, Oraine Williams, Romaine Morris, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Gordon Bryan, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty, Marquino Mindley.