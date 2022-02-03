Scorpions boosted by 'talented' newcomers ahead of regional tourney

Chairman of selectors Junior Bennett says the newcomers to the Jamaica senior cricket team could form the core of a group to challenge for regional titles.

Jamaica Scorpions have selected newcomers Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie and Brad Barnes for the first two rounds of the regional four-day tournament — away to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride, respectively.

Lugg, 25, and left-hander McKenzie, 21, are openers, while Barnes, who turns 24 this month, is a middle-order batsman. All three played for Jamaica and West Indies at the youth levels.

“It's a squad with a mixture of experience and youth,” Bennett said about the John Campbell-captained unit.

“These players have done well at the youth level and they are the future. We are just hoping that they come and transition into the senior team with some good performances. They definitely have talent, so we just hope they make good use of the opportunity,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The Scorpions squad, under the supervision of Head Coach Andre Coley and his assistant Andrew Richardson, is missing batsmen Brandon King and Nkrumah Bonner and bowling all-rounder Odean Smith for at least the first two four-day matches due to West Indies white-ball duty.

But there is West Indies senior team experience in left-hand opener Campbell and middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood. Alwyn Williams, Oraine Williams and former skipper Paul Palmer are the other frontline batsmen.

“We're just hoping the senior players lead from the front, and once they do that and guide the young players along, then I think we'll be very competitive,” Bennett, a former Jamaica coach who has overseen the transition of many players from the junior to senior ranks, said.

“If these young players really settle down and give a good account of themselves I think it can set the foundation [for sustained success]. So how we play this year will be very important,” he explained.

Romaine Morris is Jamaica's wicketkeeper, while the versatile Oraine Williams, who is also a handy medium pacer, is the back-up option behind the stumps.

The bowling unit, featuring mostly seasoned players, includes pacers Nicholson Gordon, Marquino Mindley, Derval Green and Gordon Bryan.

The bowling attack is complemented by left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty and off-spinner Jamie Merchant, who got the nod ahead of West Indies A team off-break bowler Akim Fraser.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas, who is no longer contracted to the Scorpions, is plying his trade in international franchise cricket tournaments.

Bennett noted there are promising players waiting in the wings.

“There are some young fast bowlers who have some talent who just missed out, but we'll see how it goes because you never know with this COVID-19. They could get opportunities if players in the squad return positive COVID-19 tests,” he told the Observer.

The Jamaicans, who last lifted the regional four-day crown in 2012 at the end of a five-year title winning run, which began in 2008, are scheduled to leave the island this weekend ahead of the opening match against the Red Force which begins February 9.

The Pride are defending champions after lifting the title in the 2019-20 season which was truncated because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There was no regional four-day competition last season.

Squad: John Campbell (captain), Brad Barnes, Leroy Lugg, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Alwyn Williams, Oraine Williams, Romaine Morris, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Gordon Bryan, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty, Marquino Mindley.