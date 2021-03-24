Scrap upcoming football season, says Coach Duckie

On Sunday the Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie announced that organised football training could resume for Premier League clubs.

The minister stated specifically that the okay was being given for training only and not the resumption of competition.

Football has been on pause for more than a year on the island, even though it has restarted worldwide, leaving local footballer players way behind their contemporaries in terms of competitive play and earnings.

The announcement of the resumption has been greeted with great excitement by former national Coach Donovan Duckie.

“I am excited by the announcement. We at Vere United are definitely looking forward to the resumption as everyone is suffering, not only financially, but psychologically. This is welcome news for all,” he said.

But while happy with the announcement itself, just when training would resume at Vere is yet to be decided, Duckie declared.

“The resumption of training would be based on a tentative start date. We would need six to seven weeks minimum to prepare,” he said.

“However, a preparation period of that length of time would take us beyond the end of April and into May, reducing the probability of a league taking place.”

There has been a lot of speculation as to how the 2020-2021 season would be structured after such a long delay to what is normally a season of three rounds and play-offs. Duckie sees two rounds and play-offs as an adequate adjustment.

“That would be adequate to complete a season, but would the time frame be realistic to do so with regards to the Fifa cut off dates for the completion of domestic leagues?” he questioned

With all the challenges now existing, the new Vere United coach believes that the powers that be should look to August for a full and proper season, rather than try to squeeze in a shortened season at this point.

“I think they should announce a start date for the next season, say August of this year, and you would get adequate time to prepare. You can have a month of off-season training, then you have two months of preseason training. Off-season training could begin in May, June and July would be preseason training,” he suggested.

The outspoken coach believes that trying to force a season in now would lead to excessive injuries to players.

“We can't play two rounds or one round…injuries will destroy the teams.

“The fewer games you have is the harder the teams will play, so to try to prepare them adequately to play one or two rounds will be ludicrous. That will be total madness, because within one or two games you would have no more team to use,” he reasoned.

Duckie, who has a lot of experience coaching in the league, believes that teams would not pace themselves properly in the hunt for glory.

“Injuries will be killing your team because of inadequate preparation, because they are going to play much harder than they would play over three rounds, nobody will be pacing themselves because they know the league would be short,” he noted.

Duckie believes that an August start would mean safer football for all.

“They should announce a very realistic date and also align it with a projection of safety regarding more people being vaccinated. So, come August, the country would be even more safe and who got vaccinated can attend.”

It is anticipated that an announcement regarding the restart of the Jamaica Premier League will be coming some time this week.

— Dwayne Richards