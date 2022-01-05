SDF rides to Clive Dixon's aid with bicycle

Former Boys' Town goalkeeper Clive “Blacka” Dixon, who lost the use of his left hand, was given a Christmas gift of a brand-new bicycle by the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) to assist in his movements as a licensed referee.

Dixon, who was 62 years old on Tuesday, has been refereeing for 22 years after his football career was cut short by a nasty car accident in 1999 on Marcus Garvey Drive that has left him with basically one hand.

Dixon, who played a pivotal role during the late 1980s in the rise of Boys' Town, has been officiating on the lines with one hand in a sling.

Denzil Wilks, general manager of the SDF, presented Dixon with the Christmas gift, having witnessed the work ethic of Dixon over the years.

“In spite of his disability, he became a referee and has been plying his trade for many years. The SDF has seen it fit to assist him with a brand-new bicycle, which he needs to travel to matches,” said Wilks.

“He never allowed himself to be daunted; he got himself qualified as a referee. He is really someone to emulate, in terms of tenacity, and of course, Sports Development Foundation is always seeking to assist those who have given great service to sports,” Wilks added.

“We saw his need and we decided to assist him with a new bicycle because that is what he uses to ply his trade. He moves around from the various fields to other locations, in terms of doing his refereeing, and it's our absolute pleasure to have been able to assist him this way,” Wilks pointed out.

Meanwhile, Dixon, who was called up to the national training camp, but didn't actually play for Jamaica, is more than grateful for the gesture from the SDF.

“I am a million per cent grateful for it,” said Dixon.

“It helps me a lot because when I have games I just ride to the games instead of begging or asking someone to lend me a dollar. I just jump on it,” he explained.

The only thing I have to buy is a pump and some patch,” Dixon noted.